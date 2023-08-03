Website Logo
  Thursday, August 03, 2023
Danish opposition parties oppose move to prohibit Qu’ran burnings

By giving in to outside pressure, the government could also open the door to foreign countries interfering with national politics, the parties added

Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Loekke Rasmussen (front 2ndL), flanked by Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard (front R) and acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen address journalists after a briefing by members of the Danish Parliament on the international reactions to the Koran burnings in Copenhagen on July 31, 2023 (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Seven Danish opposition parties expressed their objections on Thursday (03) to the government’s attempts to criminalise the burning of copies of the Qu’ran, arguing that such legislation would constitute an unacceptable infringement on freedom of expression.

Following outrage in the Muslim world over the desecration of the Qu’ran in front of embassies of Muslim countries in Denmark and Sweden, both governments said they would explore legal measures to restrict such burnings.

However, the opposition parties jointly said that prohibiting Qu’ran burnings would interfere with the principles of free speech in Denmark.

“All undersigned parties uphold fundamental Danish civil liberties and are of the opinion that civil liberties must always take precedence over religious dogmas,” they wrote.

By giving in to outside pressure, the government could also open the door to foreign countries interfering with national politics, the parties added.

“The veto of the violent man must not prevail and must not set the boundaries for Danish politics and Danish democracy,” the opposition said.

Ranging from the far-right New Right party to the far-left Red-Green Alliance, the seven parties together hold 72 seats in the 178-member parliament, while the government of three centre-right and centre-left parties has a total of 88 seats.

Despite the protest, the government will continue to work towards preventing the burning of Qu’rans, minister of justice Peter Hummelgaard told public broadcaster DR.

(Reuters)

