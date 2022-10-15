Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling share heartfelt tributes remembering late Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane

Coltrane and Radcliffe starred together in all eight ‘Harry Potter’ movies, right from the ‘Sorcerer’s Stone’ in 2001 to ‘Death Hallows – Part 2’ in 2011.

By: Mohnish Singh

British actor Daniel Radcliffe and JK Rowling, the author of the ‘Harry Potter’ books on which the films are based, have shared statements following the death of Robbie Coltrane at 72, who famously played the role of Rubeus Hagrid in the franchise.

Coltrane and Radcliffe starred together in all eight ‘Harry Potter’ movies, right from the ‘Sorcerer’s Stone’ in 2001 to ‘Death Hallows – Part 2’ in 2011. According to Variety, Radcliffe’s statement for the late actor read, “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.”

He added, “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Meanwhile, Rowling separately honoured Coltrane with a post on Twitter, writing, “I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one-off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”

Robbie was born on March 30, 1950, in Glasgow, Scotland as the son of a doctor and teacher. After graduating from Glasgow Art School, he continued his studies in art at Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

He took up stand-up comedy in Edinburgh clubs and changed his last name in honour of the jazz legend John Coltrane as he turned to act in London.

While Coltrane will forever be known to millions as Hagrid in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies, he was also a member of the James Bond franchise, having appeared in 1995’s ‘GoldenEye’ and 1999’s ‘The World Is Not Enough’.

Most recently, Coltrane returned to his ‘Harry Potter’ roots and appeared in HBO Max’s 20th-anniversary ‘Return to Hogwarts’ reunion special along with Radcliffe and other stars like Emma Watson and Rupert Grint among others from the cast, as per Variety. (ANI)