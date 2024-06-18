  • Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe reflects on career journey after first Tony Award win

Radcliffe’s journey into Broadway began in 2008 with Equus, followed by notable roles in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and others.

Daniel Radcliffe (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

By: Mohnish Singh

Daniel Radcliffe, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Harry Potter, has now etched his name in Broadway history with a victory at the Tony Awards 2024.

He clinched his first Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his portrayal of Charley Kringas in Merrily We Roll Along, a revival of the 1981 musical by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

In a poignant acceptance speech at the David H Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York, Radcliffe expressed his overwhelming gratitude and joy.

In the winning speech video shared by The Tony Awards’ official Instagram page, he said, “I’m gonna just talk fast and try not to cry,” adding, “This has been one of the best experiences of my life. It’s been unbelievable.”

Radcliffe extended his appreciation to his co-stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, as well as the entire cast and crew of Merrily We Roll Along.

He specially thanked his parents, present in the audience, and paid tribute to his father on Father’s Day.

“Thank you for playing Sondheim in the car and just loving me,” he added warmly.

Acknowledging the support and influence of various mentors and collaborators, Radcliffe credited the Broadway League, American Theatre Wing, director Maria Friedman, and the original creators of the musical, Sondheim and Furth.

His journey from the wizarding world of Harry Potter to Broadway stardom has been marked by significant milestones, including his recent Emmy nomination for portraying Weird Al Yankovic in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.’

Reflecting on his career transition, Radcliffe shared backstage, “When I finished Potter, I had no idea what my career was going to be. So, to have had the last year of playing Weird Al and also doing ‘Merrily We Roll Along,’ I do think there was some… playing one character for a long time builds up in you a desire to do as many things as you possibly can.”

Merrily We Roll Along, which explores the complexities of friendship and ambition, won additional accolades at the Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Orchestrations for Jonathan Tunick, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For Radcliffe, this production marked his fifth appearance on Broadway and his first Tony nomination.

Radcliffe’s journey into Broadway began in 2008 with Equus, followed by notable roles in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and others.

The Tony Awards 2024, broadcast in two parts, highlighted the resilience and talent of Broadway amidst a triumphant return to live theatre, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Hosted by Ariana DeBose, the ceremony celebrated the vibrancy and creativity of the theatrical community.

Related Stories

NEWS
Diljit Dosanjh brings Bhangra beats to Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’
NEWS
Priyanka cheers Angelina Jolie’s Tony win: ‘You’re a true inspiration’
NEWS
Rajkumar Hirani to attend Shanghai Intl Film Fest
NEWS
‘It’s a love story’: Anita Rani on her new book ‘Baby Does A Runner’
NEWS
Simone Ashley hopes to reprise her ‘Bridgerton’ role in season 4
NEWS
Singer Maithili Thakur performs at London’s Bhaktivedanta Temple
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt turns author with children’s picture book
NEWS
Fawad Khan’s ‘Barzakh’ to premiere on ZEE5 Global next month
NEWS
Movies to watch with your dad on ZEE5 Global for Father’s Day
NEWS
Badshah apologises to fans after Dallas concert stopped midway
NEWS
Nida Manzoor on directing Malala and Meera in ‘We Are Lady Parts’: I…
NEWS
‘I love the whole look of this season’: Parminder Nagra on ‘D.I. Ray…

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Daniel Radcliffe reflects on career journey after first Tony Award…
Diljit Dosanjh brings Bhangra beats to Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight…
Priyanka cheers Angelina Jolie’s Tony win: ‘You’re a true inspiration’
Boris Johnson
Tories call on Boris Johnson to tackle Reform challenge
priyanka-gandhi-electoral-debut
Priyanka Gandhi to contest seat vacated by Rahul in her…
personal tax representational
India considering lowering personal tax rates: Report

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×