Daniel Radcliffe responds to his speculated return to Harry Potter TV reboot

Daniel Radcliffe (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Roku Channel)

By: Mohnish Singh

Harry Potter is one of the most commercially successful film franchises Hollywood has ever produced. Its popularity made Daniel Radcliffe a household name across the globe. The actor bid adieu to Harry Potter in 2012 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Recently, HBO confirmed that they are going to develop a TV series based on the book series. The makers are planning to devote each season to one of Rowling’s books. The plan is for the series to unfold over 10 years.

The news made fans wonder if Radcliffe will be a part of the series. However, the actor confirmed that he thinks it would be unlikely he would get offered the chance to cameo as a different character so the new series can set itself apart from the popular films.

Speaking to Comicbook.com about the show, Daniel said, “My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere. So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

The TV reboot of the Harry Potter series will feature a new cast. Rowling will serve as an executive producer on the show.

“I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series,” Rowling said in a statement.

