  • Friday, July 21, 2023
Dadaji’s Paintbrush: Beautiful children’s book of love, loss and hope

The story revolves around a young boy from a humble background, who is very close to his loving grandfather

Rashmi Sirdeshpande

By: Chiara Khan

A BEAUTIFUL literary trend in recent years has been the growing number of children’s books with South Asian protagonists. This particular book, first published in hardback last year and recently made available in paperback, covers a unique theme perfectly.

The story revolves around a young boy from a humble background, who is very close to his loving grandfather. The boy makes his beloved grandfather promise to never leave him. When he suddenly passes away the little boy is left devastated and unable to fill that hole in his heart. Then he finds hope after reconnecting with his grandfather’s paintings.

The beautifully written book tackles the subject of bereavement in children brilliantly with an engaging story youngsters can easily connect with. The British Asian author tells an emotional story injected with hope, which has the message that an ending is a new beginning. Special moments are scattered throughout the pages including bringing a cross-generational bond to life and a boy discovering the legacy of someone he admired greatly in an unexpected place.

By respecting the intelligence of the young readers, Rashmi Sirdeshpande offers up something new and great discussion points parents can have with their kids. It adds to her impressive body of work as a children’s author, including non-fiction books.

The story is given an extra layer with colourful illustrations by Ruchi Mhasane.

Those who have lost someone will particularly find this a special book and others will get inspired to empathise with those who have. This little treasure is worth finding and the kind of timeless story most kids won’t have encountered.

