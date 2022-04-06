Website Logo
  Wednesday, April 06, 2022
IPL 2022

Cummins hits joint-fastest IPL fifty in KKR win

Kolkata Knight Riders Pat Cummins plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/IPL Twitter)

By: Sarwar Alam

Pat Cummins was an unlikely star with the bat as he smashed a joint-fastest 14-ball IPL fifty to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a stunning victory over Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.

The Australian Test skipper joined Venkatesh Iyer with Kolkata on 101-5 while chasing 162 and tore into the Mumbai attack with his 56 off 15 balls as the two-time champions reached their target with four overs to spare in Pune.

The left-handed Venkatesh had the best seat in the house as Cummins, who played his first IPL match after completing his mandatory quarantine, hit six sixes including the winning hit over the fence in a 35-run Daniel Sams over.

Cummins’ effort equalled KL Rahul’s 50 off 14 balls for Kings XI Punjab — now Punjab Kings — in 2018 as Mumbai slipped to their third loss in as many matches.

Venkatesh hit an unbeaten 50 off 41 balls but his knock was completely overshadowed by the Cummins blitz as the pair put on 61 off 18 balls after Andre Russell returned to the pavilion.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma said the loss will be “hard to digest” after Suryakumar Yadav, with his unbeaten 36-ball 52, guided Mumbai to 161-4.

Suryakumar, who missed the team’s first two matches due to injury, lifted Mumbai from a sluggish start with an attacking stand of 83 with Tilak Varma.

Suryakumar and the left-handed Varma, who hit an unbeaten 38 off 27 deliveries took on the opposition bowling before Kieron Pollard finished with a flourish with his five-ball 22.

The effort of all three batters gave Mumbai 76 runs in the last five overs including 23 off the 20th when Pollard hit Cummins, who took two wickets, for three sixes.

The crowd capacity for league matches at the four venues in Mumbai and Pune on Wednesday increased to 50 percent from the initial 25 after the western state of Maharashtra lifted all Covid curbs at the weekend.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

