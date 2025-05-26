Liverpool trophy parade floods the city as Werner promises a big summer ahead

Liverpool was awash with red on Monday as thousands of jubilant supporters packed the streets to celebrate the club’s long-awaited Premier League triumph. The Reds took to an open-top bus parade that wound its way through the city, giving fans the chance to share in the glory of Liverpool’s 20th league title.

After years of near misses and close calls, Liverpool finally secured the crown last month, reigniting the passion of a fanbase desperate for silverware. The parade came just a day after the team lifted the Premier League trophy at Anfield following a 1-1 draw against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace on Sunday, marking a triumphant conclusion to an extraordinary campaign.

The team lifted the Premier League trophy at Anfield following a 1-1 draw against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace on Sunday

The atmosphere was electric as the open-top bus carried the players through Liverpool’s iconic streets, with scenes of jubilation and celebration at every turn. Supporters of all ages lined the route, waving scarves, chanting club anthems and singing in unison. The joy was palpable, a testament to the hard work and resilience shown by the squad throughout the season.

Tom Werner, Liverpool’s chairman, addressed the crowd during the parade and spoke optimistically about the club’s future. He promised a “big summer” ahead, signalling plans to strengthen the squad and maintain the momentum that brought them back to the summit of English football. “We’re going to bring in the players who can help us push even further,” Werner said, raising the hopes of supporters eager for continued success.

Alongside the celebration, safety remained a top priority. Merseyside Police were on high alert, mindful of incidents during previous celebrations when flares caused injuries to fans and children. Last month’s title celebrations saw 50 reports of burns, including injuries to a three-year-old child. In response, the police, Liverpool City Council and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital urged fans to avoid pyrotechnics and protect children from the dangers associated with flares.

Ahead of Monday’s parade, four drones were seized by police, and a temporary restricted airspace was imposed over parts of the route to prevent any aerial disruptions. The restricted zone covered key areas such as Leeds Street, New Quay, Georges Dock Gate, Goree, Strand Street, Wapping and Sefton Street.

Chief Inspector Chris Barnes, the silver commander for the parade’s security, emphasised the importance of safety during the event. “We want everyone who attends to have a safe and enjoyable time. Nobody should have to suffer an injury as a result of the reckless actions of another individual,” he said.

The streets echoed with cheers, songs and applause as the bus made its way through the heart of Liverpool

Liverpool’s title win marked a significant milestone for the club, ending a league title drought of over a decade and reasserting their status among English football’s elite. The achievement was a collective effort, with the squad’s determination, the manager’s tactical acumen, and the unwavering support of the fans playing vital roles.

The 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday was enough to secure the championship and set the stage for the celebrations that followed. The match itself was a tense affair, but the focus soon shifted to the broader success that Liverpool had earned over the course of the season.

Throughout the parade, the unity between the club and its supporters was unmistakable. The streets echoed with cheers, songs and applause as the bus made its way through the heart of Liverpool. Fans celebrated not only a trophy but the spirit and pride of a city that lives and breathes football.

- YouTube YouTube/ Liverpool FC

As the parade concluded, anticipation grew for the summer transfer window, with Werner’s promise suggesting that the club will aim to build a squad capable of challenging on multiple fronts next season. The message was clear: Liverpool’s ambition is undimmed, and the pursuit of further trophies is already underway.

For now, though, the focus was firmly on celebrating a historic victory. Liverpool’s 20th league title is a landmark achievement, and Monday’s parade provided the perfect opportunity for players and fans alike to revel in a momentous occasion.

Liverpool's ambition is undimmed

With the city united in celebration and plans for the future taking shape, Liverpool stands ready to continue its journey at the pinnacle of English football.