India police compile list of ‘cow vigilantes’ following teen’s murder

The incident, which took place on August 24 in Haryana state, involved the death of 19-year-old Aryan Mishra. (Photo credit: X/Twitter)

By: EasternEye

INDIAN police announced on Thursday that they are compiling lists of right-wing Hindu “cow vigilantes” after the murder of a young man who was falsely accused of smuggling beef.

The incident, which took place on August 24 in Haryana state, involved the death of 19-year-old Aryan Mishra. His killing has generated significant outrage, particularly because Mishra was Hindu.

Cows are considered sacred by the majority of Hindus in India, and their slaughter is banned in many states. However, right-wing Hindu groups have formed vigilante gangs, often targetting people accused of being involved in cattle slaughter, leading to several deaths each year.

Many of those accused of killing or transporting cows are from India’s Muslim community, and social media frequently shows videos of vigilante violence.

Mishra was killed on August 24 when a mob chased his car for 50 kilometres, believing he was transporting beef. Five people have been arrested in connection with the killing. Senior Haryana police officer Aman Yadav stated that police are creating a “list of cow vigilantes” to monitor their activities.

The recent attacks have intensified concerns about violence against minorities and raised broader questions about religious intolerance in the country.

The Times of India editorial on Thursday highlighted the growing issue, warning that “cow vigilantism has become near-normalised” in the last decade. It added that tragedies like Mishra’s death are likely when vigilantes are not properly controlled by authorities.

Earlier this week, a 72-year-old Muslim man was beaten on a train for allegedly carrying beef. Last month, another Muslim man was lynched in Haryana over suspicions that he had eaten beef.

The Times of India also commented on the reaction to Mishra’s murder, noting that the shock stemmed from the fact that a Hindu was mistakenly targeted. The editorial concluded that the authorities “should be very scared” of the consequences of unchecked vigilantism.

(With inputs from AFP)