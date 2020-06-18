Covid-19 impact: India’s Tata Motors reports $1.3 billion loss

INDIA’s Tata Motors reported a loss of $1.3 billion for the first quarter (Jan-March) of 2020 as sales in its key markets of China and Europe were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Mumbai-based automaker had just returned to the black in the previous quarter amid Chinese demand for its British luxury brands Jaguar and Land Rover.
The 98.94 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) net loss for the January-March quarter followed a net profit of 11.17 billion rupees for the same period last year.
“The auto industry faced strong headwinds in FY20 amidst a slowing economy due to multiple factors… all leading to weak consumer sentiments and subdued demand across segments,” Tata Motors chief executive Guenter Butschek said in a statement.
“Disruption in the supply chain induced by the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown in mid-March 2020 added to the problems.”
The company forecast a weak April-June—the first quarter of the 2021 financial year—which coincided with widespread virus lockdowns across its Europe, UK and Chinese markets.
But it expects a gradual recovery of sales and improved cash flows for rest of the financial year.
Tata Motors is a $45 billion organisation. Its diverse portfolio includes an extensive range of cars, sports utility vehicles, trucks, buses and defence vehicles.
Part of the $100 billion Tata group founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, Tata Motors is among the world’s leading manufacturers of automobiles. It offers an extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions