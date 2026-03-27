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Court grants protection to Mohanlal’s personality rights, orders content takedown

The court was informed that certain unauthorised listings had already been taken down

Mohanlal

The case reflects a broader pattern of public figures turning to the courts to safeguard their identity rights

X/ Mohanlal
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 27, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Court set to order takedown of unauthorised content using Mohanlal’s name and image
  • Social media platforms asked to share user details of those uploading infringing material
  • Case adds to growing list of celebrities seeking legal protection over identity misuse

Court signals action on unauthorised use

The Delhi High Court is set to pass an order directing the removal of content that allegedly violates the personality and copyright rights of Mohanlal Viswanathan Nair, widely known as Mohanlal.

The matter was heard by Justice Jyoti Singh, who is presiding over the actor’s plea seeking protection against unauthorised use of his name, image and likeness. Parties involved have been asked to submit notes before a final order is issued.

Platforms asked to share user details

During the hearing, the court directed intermediaries, including social media platforms, to provide Basic Subscriber Information of users responsible for uploading the disputed material within two weeks.

Mohanlal has also been granted permission to add further defendants to the case, suggesting the scope of the complaint could expand as more instances are identified.

Questions over online listings

Justice Singh raised concerns over the availability of merchandise and content using the actor’s identity without consent, questioning how such material was allowed on digital platforms.

The court was informed that certain unauthorised listings had already been taken down. It also reviewed multiple links and asked parties to clarify which ones were being pursued or contested.

Part of a wider legal trend

The case reflects a broader pattern of public figures turning to the courts to safeguard their identity rights. Actors such as Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have previously secured relief against misuse of their image, voice and likeness, particularly in advertising and digital content.

More recently, Sonakshi Sinha obtained similar protection orders. The next hearing in Mohanlal’s case is scheduled for July 4.

mohanlallegal actionpersonality rightsmohanlal personality rights

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