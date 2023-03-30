Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 30, 2023
Court orders to quash FIR against Salman in case of assault, misbehaviour with journalist

A television journalist has filed a complaint against Khan on charges of abuse, assault, and robbery in 2019.

Salman Khan (Photo credit: PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered to quash the FIR registered against actor Salman Khan, in the case of assault and misbehaviour with a journalist in 2019.

Salman will not have to appear in Andheri court now.

A television journalist has filed a complaint against Salman Khan on charges of abuse, assault, and robbery in 2019.

The case was filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate court in Andheri.

Neeraj Gupta, the lawyer of the senior journalist said that his client was attacked by Salman and later the actor abused the journalist.

“My client who is a senior journalist was attacked by Salman on April 24, 2019. The actor snatched my client’s cell phone and deleted the data in it. When my client tried defending himself, he was abused by Salman badly,” Gupta said.

Gupta added, “My client tried to file a complaint but police officials did not pay any heed to the matter.”

The Metropolitan magistrate court has accepted the complaint and has given July 12 as the date for further arguments and order.

The complaint had been filed under section 323 (causing hurt) 392 (robbery), 426 (Punishment for mischief), and 506 (criminal intimidation) part 2 read with section 34 of IPC.

