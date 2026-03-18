Court of Appeal rejects Anjem Choudary's bid to challenge terror conviction and life sentence

Highlights

Anjem Choudary has lost his appeal against his conviction and life sentence for directing terrorism.

The Court of Appeal ruled the 2024 trial was fair and declined to review his 28-year minimum term.

Choudary's co-accused Khalid Hussein was also refused permission to challenge his six-year sentence.

Extremist preacher Anjem Choudary has lost his bid to challenge his conviction and life sentence for running a banned terror group, meaning he cannot leave jail before he turns 85.

Three senior judges at the Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday that his 2024 trial had been fair and dismissed his appeal.

Choudary, 59, was found guilty in 2024 of directing terrorism after a jury found he had tried to rebuild his network following an earlier prison sentence. He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years.

Lord Justice Edis said: "We have concluded this is a case of exceptional gravity persistence and duration. We are unable to say that the sentence was arguably manifestly excessive or wrong in principle."

Choudary had been at the heart of al-Muhajiroun since it was founded in the late 1990s and took over the organisation after its founder was jailed for life in Lebanon.

Al-Muhajiroun has been linked to more than two decades of violence in the UK and abroad.

Long dangerous history

Many of Choudary's followers went on to commit terrorism offences at home and abroad with some fighting and dying for the Islamic State group in the Middle East.

One recruit Siddhartha Dhar went to Syria and was later believed to be a masked man killing hostages in IS propaganda videos.

Choudary was first jailed in 2016 for swearing an oath of allegiance to IS. After his release in 2021 he began trying to rebuild the al-Muhajiroun network starting with followers in North America before an undercover operation involving security agencies in Canada the US and the UK brought his plans to an end.

The Court of Appeal ruled there had been no unfairness at the 2024 trial and declined to review the sentence.

Lord Justice Edis said the case against Choudary had been strong adding: "His conduct was planned deliberate committed and determined. He had been involved in the organisation from the start."

The trial judge had concluded there was no sign Choudary would stop being dangerous and that the 28-year minimum term was not unjust.

Choudary's co-accused Khalid Hussein was also refused permission to challenge his six-year sentence for being a member of the al-Muhajiroun network.