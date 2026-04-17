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More time to pay, same financial strain: why council tax reforms fall short for many households

The overhaul offers breathing space, but deeper affordability concerns remain unresolved.

Council Tax Reforms
More time to pay, same financial strain: why council tax reforms fall short for many households
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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseApr 17, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business coverage, with a particular focus on the UK property market. A postgraduate in financial journalism, she reports on market trends, hidden economic shifts and the financial realities shaping business ecosystem. Her work also includes profiling high-profile business leader for the Asian Business Awards, and conducting in-depth interviews across the UK business landscape. Alongside her reporting, she produces daily digital video content exploring business, property and economic developments.

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  • Households get 63 days instead of weeks to catch up on missed payments.
  • Council tax bills shift to 12-month cycles to ease monthly pressure.
  • Experts say rising costs, not enforcement rules, remain the real issue.

Council tax reforms announced on April 15, 2026 are set to change how households across England deal with missed payments — but for many, the relief may only go so far.

Under the current system, falling behind on a single instalment can quickly escalate. Councils can demand the full annual balance within weeks, often adding administrative costs and, in some cases, involving enforcement action. Critics have long argued that this approach pushes already stretched households deeper into financial difficulty.

The new measures aim to dial that back. From April next year, households will have 63 days — roughly two months — to catch up on missed council tax payments before further action is taken. Billing will also shift to a 12-month cycle by default, replacing the existing 10-month structure, allowing costs to be spread more evenly across the year.

Councils will be expected to work with residents on repayment plans, rather than moving straight to recovery measures. Administrative charges linked to liability orders will be capped at £100, limiting the additional costs faced by those who fall behind.

The reforms also include a review of the “Severely Mentally Impaired” discount, with plans to update both the terminology and eligibility criteria to improve access and reduce stigma.

Local Government Secretary Steve Reed said the changes are intended to curb what he described as aggressive enforcement, reportedly stating that too many households face severe consequences for missing a single payment. Minister Alison McGovern added that the system had become outdated and difficult to navigate, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Relief for now, but the bigger issue lingers

The changes follow sustained pressure from campaigners, including Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert, who has spent more than a year calling for reform. He has previously described the existing system as one of the harshest forms of debt collection, and reportedly welcomed the update as a significant step forward — while noting that more time could still be offered before full repayment is required.

Still, the broader concern remains unchanged: affordability.

While extending deadlines and spreading payments may ease short-term strain, the overall cost of council tax continues to weigh heavily on household budgets. For many, the issue is less about how quickly payments are enforced and more about how difficult they are to meet in the first place.

Even small disruptions — a delayed salary, an unexpected expense — can tip households into arrears. The revised system may offer more time to recover, but it does not reduce the size of the bill itself.

A wider reset, with more to come

The council tax overhaul sits within a broader effort to reshape local government funding. Ministers have outlined plans for a multi-year financial settlement, alongside a 24.3 per cent increase in Core Spending Power.

According to official figures, nine in ten councils are expected to receive funding allocations that better reflect local needs, up from three in ten under the previous model.

Further consultations are also expected to look at additional support for carers and apprentices, as well as changes to how council tax band challenges are handled.

Most of these reforms are likely to be rolled out between 2027 and 2028, following discussions with local authorities.

For now, the latest changes may make the system less punitive. But for households already managing tight budgets, the underlying question remains — not how payments are collected, but whether they are truly affordable to begin with.

campaignersenforcement ruleshouseholdsrising costscouncil tax

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