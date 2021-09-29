Cool content creator conquers social issues

SOUTHERN COMFORT: Madan Gowri

By: ASJAD NAZIR

YOUTUBE SENSATION MADAN GOWRI DISCUSSES HIS IMPRESSIVE JOURNEY

SOME of India’s biggest stars today aren’t singers, TV actors or movie idols, but massively popular content creators like Madan Gowri.

The YouTuber and big social media star has gained many millions of followers with his unique ability to create meaningful and easy-to-understand content. With over eight million subscribers and more than 700 million views on his channel, south India’s most popular digital content creator has become an important voice with his viral videos and made a strong connection with a huge fanbase. He has also founded popular six-language app Kokru, which picks top news from around the world and encapsulates it within a line or two.

Eastern Eye caught up with the online sensation to discuss his fascinating journey, advice he would give those wanting to do the same, his own hero and future plans.

What first made you want to create YouTube videos?

I had tried to get myself into talk shows, debates, or group discussions all my childhood but never really got many opportunities. I have always been the person that wants to share things I find different and of worth with everyone around me. When I discovered YouTube, I found a platform to reach out to millions of people and share information with reference to history, social issues, and facts, among others. That became my journey as a YouTuber.

Did you imagine being so successful?

No, not even in my wildest dreams. In the beginning, the only aim was to be out there and share my content with everyone and later, it slowly began to pick up. That was when I knew I can achieve a lot through this medium and decided to branch out to other social media platforms.

What has been the secret of your amazing success?

I think it’s my passion. I am passionate about what I do – be it content creation or anything else. And the love from the vast audience also plays a major role in my success now and hopefully in the future.

Tell us about some of the topics you cover in your content creation?

I am more of a ‘digital friend’; hence when you talk with a friend, there are no limits to topics. You talk about everything from the solar system to love. As for me, I have always been into history, mysteries, facts, social issues, women’s safety, among others. There are so many topics.

How do you decide what to talk about?

It is mostly what my gut says. I don’t do major research on what topic to talk about, only when the topic is of utmost significance and needs to be detailed before posting it online. Sometimes the viewers start suggesting topics to me as well. I just go with the flow and try to connect with my audience on what they want to hear and what I feel is important to put out there.

Which topics are closest to your heart?

The motivational videos that I make are my favourite. I have received a lot of positive feedback and inspirational messages from the audience saying that it has been helpful to them during tough times.

What do you most love about the Tamil culture?

The ‘Virundhombal’ – the way Tamils treat their guests is godly!

What has been your most memorable video or topic?

The histories of Alexander and Bhagat Singh have had a profound impact in me. There are so many lessons one can learn from them and implement in the present and future.

Who has been the most memorable person you have met?

Dr Ashwin Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. They are great gentlemen and the most amazing wholehearted people.

What advice would you give aspiring content creators?

Be consistent in what you do. Don’t let anything or anyone make you feel like something isn’t achievable. Try new things and your learnings and experiences will lead the way for you. Believe in yourself that you can and dive in.

You have become a hero for many, but who is your hero?

Steve Jobs, Dr Ambedkar, and Swami Vivekananda – these people have added to the universe, in their own style.

Has lockdown changed you in anyway?

Yes, of course! The pandemic has helped me be more organised and made my work completely virtual, and that’s a good thing. I feel it has also made people get closer than before.

What are your plans?

I want to keep doing what I do at a much bigger scale and in a better way. I want to do better and help people out there through my content.

What inspires you?

My MG squad (my subscribers)

Visit: Instagram and YouTube: @MadanGowri