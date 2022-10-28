Convicted drug dealer, who once taunted cops, escapes Derbyshire prison

Adnan Raja Khan, 36, who is serving a 12-year sentence for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, was missing during the lunchtime roll call at HMP Sudbury on October 27.

Adnan Raja Khan (Picture: Dwerbyshire Constabulary)

By: Shubham Ghosh

A convicted drug dealer who boasted of flash cars and guns while on the run in Pakistan has absconded from an open prison in Derbyshire.

The 36-year-old convict named Adnan Raja Khan could not be traced during the lunchtime roll call at HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire on Thursday (28), the BBC reported. He has served just three of his 12 years of sentence in Britain for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Derbyshire Constabulary appealed to the public to help track the crime lord by contacting the police in case they spotted him anywhere.

“Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact us quoting reference 452 of 27 October,” the Derbyshire Constabulary said in a statement.

According to the police, Khan, who is around five feet and eight inches tall and has a slim build, brown eyes, and a beard, has links to Leicester.

This is not the first time that Khan managed to flee. According to Daily Mail, he left the UK in December 2016 after his former girlfriend Amy Schreder from Leicestershire was caught with more than a kilogram of high-quality cocaine, crack cocaine, cutting agents, and cash worth £46,000.

Dramatic scenes followed later when the police tried to stop Khan due to his alleged links to the drugs seizure. A wild chase took place in the Fosse Park and Narborough Road area and it even saw a family car landing in danger although none of its passengers were seriously injured.

Khan was released on bail the next day despite everything and he went to Pakistan and did not attend the court in January 2017, something which the judge called “remarkable” then, the Mail report added.

He taunted the police with photos on social media during 15 months on the run. He posed in front of expensive cars sporting designer watches and a variety of guns. He also posted taunting messages on Instagram, such as: “They say my whole team is under investigation but you know what I say, the wise man always gets away.”

He also said, alongside a gun-toting photo, “Who the **** says you can’t live it up in a Third World Country when you’re connected up to **** and you’re also a gangster yourself.”

Khan was caught in a flat in Syston, Leicestershire, after he returned to the UK in 2018 along with heroin and cocaine which he had kept under a water tank. Cash worth £3,000 was also found besides Class A drugs.

He has also been caught with a mobile phone in the past that he used to make calls from his prison cell.