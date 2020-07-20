Confirmed! Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi to star in PhoneBhoot

From the past few months, there have been several reports about a film titled PhoneBhoot. It was reported that Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will star in the film.

Finally, now the makers have made an official announcement about the movie. PhoneBhoot is horror-comedy and it will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, under their production, Excel Entertainment.

Excel Entertainment took to Instagram to make an announcement about the film. They posted, “Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas near you in 2021. @gurmmeetsingh @katrinakaif @siddhantchaturvedi @ishaankhatter @ravi.shankaran @jasvinderbath @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar.”

While nowadays many films are getting a direct-to-digital release, the makers of PhoneBhoot have cleared that their movie will hit the big screens in 2021. The film will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh who has earlier helmed the successful web series Mirzapur.

Well, it will surely be interesting to watch Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant in a film together.

Talking about Katrina Kaif, before the lockdown was announced the actress was gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi which has been postponed due to the pandemic. The actress also has a superhero film in her kitty which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Siddhant and Ishaan also have some really interesting projects lined up. The former will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Shakun Batra’s next, while the latter has Khaali Peeli and A Suitable Boy in his kitty.