  • Thursday, July 14, 2022
Confirmed: Daniel Kaluuya to not return for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Widows actor was asked to be part of the second installment of the film, but had already committed to star in Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror film Nope.

Daniel Kaluuya (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

It has been confirmed that the Hollywood actor, Daniel Kaluuya, will not be part of Marvel Comics’ upcoming action flick Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

According to variety, the Widows actor was asked to be part of the second installment of the film but had already committed to star in Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror film Nope, and because of the date issues, Kaluuya could not be part of Marvel’s upcoming film.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wrapped up shooting in March earlier this year. The film is slated to hit theatres on November 11, 2022.

Following the death of Black Panther’s lead actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020 due to cancer, Marvel Studios announced that they will not be casting any new face for the role of T’Challa. The sequel will instead explore other characters from the world of Black Panther, while also honouring the legacy Boseman left behind, as per variety.

The Get Out actor portrayed the role of W’Kabi, the best friend of the leader T’Challa in the previous part.

Actors Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett will be returning in the new installment of the franchise.

Black Panther is an American sci-fi action film produced by Kevin Feige. The first part of the franchise was released in 2018 and gathered a lot of appreciation from the netizens.

The film received an Academy Award for Best Original Score.

Meanwhile, the Queen and Slim actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror film ‘Nope’ along with Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. The film is slated to release on July 22, 2022.

