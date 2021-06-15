Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Entertainment

Confirmed: Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom set for theatrical debut on July 27

Akshay Kumar (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited spy thriller Bell Bottom, which was the first major Hindi film to begin production after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic plateaued in mid-2020, has been confirmed to make its theatrical debut on July 27, 2021.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment, the high-profile film has been in news ever since its official announcement. There have been a lot of speculations lately about the release of the film. Some media outlets recently reported that the makers were in talks with a leading streaming media platform for the direct-to-digital release of the film. However, putting all speculations to rest, Kumar announced July 27 as the theatrical release date of the film.

“I know you have patiently waited for Bell Bottom! Couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving across big screens worldwide, Bell Bottom on 27 July,” Kumar tweeted.

The highly-anticipated espionage thriller is set to be Akshay Kumar’s first release for the year 2021. The film was earlier slated to hit the marquee in April, but the makers had to postpone it due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

For all the fans who have been waiting to see Kumar in a grand action avatar, Bell Bottom is going to be the perfect cinematic treat for them, as it also boasts of stunning international locations, 80’s nostalgia, and breath-taking action sequences.

In addition to Kumar, the film also features Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta in significant roles. Ranjit M Tiwari, who previously helmed Lucknow Central (2017), has directed the film.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani, Bell Bottom is set for its theatrical bow on July 27, 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

