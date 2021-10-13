Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 451,189
Total Cases 34,001,743
Today's Fatalities 226
Today's Cases 15,823
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 451,189
Total Cases 34,001,743
Today's Fatalities 226
Today's Cases 15,823

HEADLINE STORY

Concern as food banks see ‘more users than ever’

CHALLENGING TIMES: Volunteers at Preston’s Noor food bank are among the organisations reporting an increase in the number of people using their services

By: Lauren Codling

FOOD BANKS have warned of supply shortages caused by the HGV driver crisis and a decline in public donations.

Two charity workers also spoke about the increase in the numbers of people using the food banks, due to rising energy costs and benefit cuts.

A survey of nearly 70 UK food banks in September found that two-thirds reported food shortages, and more than 80 per cent anticipated running low on food stocks in the coming weeks, the Guardian reported earlier this month.

Ministers announced in September that they would be introducing temporary visas for 5,000 fuel tanker and food lorry drivers to work in the UK in the run-up to Christmas, following growing concerns about deliveries of food and fuel.

In the wake of the crisis, Jahangir Khan, the founder of the Rukhsana Khan Foundation in London, said the organisation had witnessed a 60-70 per cent drop in food supplies.

“The amount of food we have been getting has reduced because a lot of the supplier or charities that supply food to us are not getting their shipments,” Khan told Eastern Eye last week. “They also don’t have enough drivers to go round and pick up food from supermarkets and restaurants, which are then usually distributed to charities.”

The HGV crisis has had a “detrimental effect” on vulnerable individuals and families who rely on the food parcels, Khan added.

Last weekend, the charity was meant to receive a food delivery, but nothing arrived. “That meant instead of giving out four to five bags of food to vulnerable families, we could only give a maximum of three,” he explained. “As those bags weren’t full, it meant that one of those families would be lacking a day and-a-half worth of food that they would normally have.”

Khan said the charity has faced a significant decline of supplies in the past two months, including public donations. “(The decline has occurred) since we reopened the economy in the summer,” he said. “The amount of food donations has drastically dropped, by about 80 per cent.”

A growing demand

Sadiq Patel, a volunteer and trustee at the Noor Food Bank in Preston, also noted stock levels were down due to some shelves being empty at the supermarkets.

Thankfully, Patel said, the public had been “consistently generous” with their donations. “We’ve found the people of Preston have been really generous over the past three years we’ve been operating. We get a massive amount of donations,” he told Eastern Eye.

However, an increase in food bank users has exacerbated the problem. Patel, who confirmed the rise in users, put this partly down to the government’s decision to cut universal credit benefits by £20 per week. It was described as the largest ever overnight cut in benefits by the Resolution Foundation in September.

“The cut has had a massive impact,” Patel said.

The recent surge in energy bills is also causing financial problems. In early October, energy prices for millions of Britons rose in line with an increase to the cap on the most widely used tariffs of about 12-13 per cent, due to soaring global gas prices.

A Noor volunteer recently delivered a parcel to a retired pensioner who said all his money was going on bills. “He is having to decide whether he eats or if he has heating,” Patel explained. “It isn’t a nice thing, especially when you’ve worked all your life and you have to make a decision on whether or not you can put food on the table.”

“People are finding it harder to make ends meet, so we are seeing more referrals and more walk-ins than before,” Khan said.

He said his local council in Walthamstow has been “extremely supportive”, but he noted they were also having trouble finding drivers and getting supplies into their depot where they distribute food.

“It is a government issue where they need to resolve this shortage of HGV drivers,” Khan said. “People don’t always get to see the bigger picture, in terms of who (the crisis) affects. They don’t realise how far that impact goes, down to the people who live in poverty and how much further that pushes them down in the order of receiving food.

“People who have good incomes and live comfortable lives are able to source food and pay a little bit of a premium for what they need, but those on the poverty line can’t do that.”

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs did not respond to a request for comment from Eastern Eye.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
‘South Asians least likely to check for breast cancer signs’
News
Tory MP confuses two ethnic minority ministers at event
News
Teenagers should take Covid jab, Javid and Zawahi urge parents in letter
News
London mayor launches community plan to address air pollution in deprived areas
News
UK’s initial Covid response ‘worst public health failure’ in history, report says
News
Modi, Johnson discuss Taliban, vaccines, trade and climate
News
‘Strictest’ headteacher Birbalsingh made social mobility chief
News
Sheffield City Trust cancels Roy Chubby Brown’s ‘racist, homophobic and sexist’ show
INDIA
China, India lash out after no progress in border talks
IPL
Dhoni cameo helps Chennai down Delhi to reach ninth IPL final
News
Six-year-old Aleesha Gadhia wins British prime minister’s award
News
‘Father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb’ AQ Khan dies
Eastern Eye

Videos

Arjun Kapoor to star in a film titled The Lady…
Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
India allows power plants to blend imported coal with local…
‘You need to allow Black people…’: Community leader calls for…
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after…
Britain to apply corporate sustainability disclosure standards
Afghan junior female football team to relocate to UK
‘South Asians least likely to check for breast cancer signs’