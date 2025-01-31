Skip to content
Comedian Shalaka Kurup joins The Ladies of Laughter

The all-female Ladies Of Laughter show is currently on tour across the UK

Shalaka Kurup

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 31, 2025

INDIAN stand-up comedian Shalaka Kurup has made a significant impact on the UK scene, earning multiple awards along the way.

Her unique brand of observational humour has connected with audiences from diverse backgrounds, establishing her as a rising star who is set to shine even brighter in the years ahead.

Now part of the all-female Ladies Of Laughter show, which is currently on tour across the UK, Kurup is excited to entertain audiences.

Eastern Eye caught up with her to discuss the tour and her comedy journey so far.

What first connected you to standup comedy?

I used to do science communication and presenting, but I realised I had absolutely no interest in learning more facts. However, I loved speaking to an audience and telling them stories.

How do you feel being on stage in front of a live audience?

It’s a mix of nervousness and excitement. I’m always excited. There’s no feeling that matches being on stage and making people laugh.

How excited are you about this year’s Ladies Of Laughter tour?

I cannot wait. This is one of the main ways I get to perform to diverse audiences across the country. I love seeing what people find funny in different places. Also, Desi Central audiences are always up for a good time.

What can we expect from your upcoming performance?

Lots of cheeky jokes, some audacity, and a chance to see someone transform into an aunty.

What is it like being on an all-female line-up in a comedy show?

It’s honestly my favourite type of show. There aren’t enough of them. Having a safe space with other female comedians who share the experience of being women in a male-dominated field is incredible. There’s a lot of camaraderie and care in these shows, and you end up making lifelong friends who will support you throughout your comedy journey.

How much of your comedy is based on real-life personal experiences?

Pretty much all of it. I don’t know how to write about anything else. Does that make me a narcissist? I don’t know.

Don’t answer that! Do you ever feel like you’re revealing too much about yourself on stage?

Sometimes, yes, but if it’s a good joke, then why not?

Would you describe yourself as a fearless comedian?

Not at all. I’m scared all the time. It’s hard to be fearless when you care this deeply about your craft.

Who are your comedy heroes?

There are too many to name, but two people who stand out for supporting other comedians are Sikisa and Eshaan Akbar. They inspire me with their kindness and talent.

What inspires you as a standup comedian?

The laughter from an audience when you tell a new joke, the work of other comedians, and the jokes they write.

Why should we all attend the Ladies Of Laughter shows?

There are many reasons to support female comedians – from the challenges we face to the stereotypes we battle and the hard work it takes to be seen in this industry. But the main reason is simple – to have a good time. Every show will be a blast, and you will hear jokes and ideas you have never heard before.

LOL: The Ladies Of Laughter at Beck Theatre in Hayes on Sunday (2), The Glee Club, Birmingham (February 15), Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry (February 15), The Y Theatre, Leicester (February 16), Harrow Arts Centre (March 7 and April 25), Hat Factory, Luton (April 25). www. luventertainment.co.uk

