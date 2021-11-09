Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Entertainment

Colors announces premiere date for Vivian Dsena’s new show Sirf Tum

Vivian Dsena (Photo credit: Team Prashant Golecha)

By: Mohnish Singh

Colors is set to launch a new fiction show, titled Sirf Tum. It stars popular television actors Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh in leading roles.

Dsena and Singh, who have been a part of several successful shows on Indian television, are coming together for the first time and the audience is looking forward to seeing their chemistry with bated breath.

Well-known television producer Rashmi Sharma is producing the show under her production house, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. She has previously produced such successful television shows as Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and Sasural Simar Ka to name a few.

Not much else is known about Sirf Tum at the moment, but if reports are to be believed, the show is loosely based on the film Kabir Singh (2019), featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in starring roles.

It will explore the story of Suhani and Ranveer. Suhani has been raised in a strict household and is soft-spoken. Ranveer, on the other hand, is impulsive and a little aggressive. How these two diametrically opposite individuals come together and fall in love forms the crux of the story.

Sirf Tum also marks Dsena’s latest outing on Colors after Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki which also had Rubina Dilaik in the lead role. After playing the lead role of Harman Singh for a couple of years, the actor exited the show as he did not want to play a father to grown-up kids.

Sirf Tum airs on Colors from Monday 15th November at 20:00.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

