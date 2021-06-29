Website Logo
  Tuesday, June 29, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 397,637
Total Cases 30,316,897
Today's Fatalities 907
Today's Cases 37,566
Entertainment

Co-producer Shabbir Boxwala shares fresh update on the release of Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, Shershaah is one of the most awaited Bollywood films currently. The project has suffered several setbacks ever since its official announcement in 2019, and the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 further derailed its progress.

A few days ago, a news portal carried an interview of Shabbir Boxwala, who is co-producing Shershaah along with Dharma Productions’ Karan Johar. The headline of the said interview suggested that the war-drama film was set to premiere on a streaming media platform, bypassing theatrical release.

Boxwala was quoted as saying that there was no other option available than to release the film on a streaming media platform. However, when an entertainment portal contacted the producer, he claimed that Shershaah is not having a direct-to-digital release.

“No decision has been made in this regard and I have clearly said that in the interview as well. The film is not even ready. Once it is complete, Dharma Productions will take a decision on its release,” he said.

When asked when the film can be expected to arrive in theatres, the producer said, “Right now, it is a question mark.”

Directed by Vishnu Vardhan, Shershaah is a biographical war-drama film based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra, who martyred in the 1999 Indo-Pak war in Kargil.

Malhotra plays a dual role in the upcoming film. Actor Kiara Advani also plays an important character. The film was initially scheduled to hit theatres on July 3, 2020. The makers had to postpone its release due to the coronavirus pandemic. They locked July 2, 2021, as its new release date, but the second wave of the pandemic threw all plans into total disarray.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

