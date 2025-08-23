UK trans woman Ciara Watkin guilty of sexual assault after failing to reveal transgender status

Highlights:
- A 21-year-old transgender woman has been convicted of sexual assault in northeast England.
- Ciara Watkin did not disclose her gender status before engaging in sexual activity with a male partner.
- The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the man could not give informed consent.
- Watkin was found guilty on three charges at Teesside Crown Court.
- Sentencing is scheduled for 10 October.
A transgender woman has been convicted of sexually assaulting a male partner after failing to disclose her gender status before sexual activity. Prosecutors argued that the man could not give informed consent, and the case has been described as having a significant impact on his mental wellbeing.
The case
Ciara Watkin, 21, from Stockton-on-Tees, met the man, also 21, on Snapchat in June 2022. She later engaged in sexual activity with him without revealing her gender status. During their first encounter, she told him she was on her period and could not be touched below the waist.
A few days later, they met again, after which Watkin blocked contact before later messaging him to disclose that she was transgender and had male genitalia.
Prosecution statement
Senior Crown Prosecutor Sarah Nelson said:
“It is clear from the evidence in this case that, prior to engaging in sexual activity with the victim, Watkin had made no attempt to inform him of her transgender status. The victim has made clear in police interview that he would not have engaged in sexual activity had he known that Watkin was transgender and, consequently, these events have had a significant impact on his mental wellbeing.”
Defence argument
Watkin admitted lying about her gender status but denied wrongdoing. Her lawyers argued in court that it would have been “blindingly obvious” to the man that she was not biologically female, according to the BBC.
Verdict and sentencing
Following a trial at Teesside Crown Court, Watkin was convicted of two charges of sexual assault and one charge of assault by penetration. She will be sentenced on 10 October.