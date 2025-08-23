Skip to content
UK trans woman Ciara Watkin guilty of sexual assault after failing to reveal transgender status

Sentencing is scheduled for 10 October

Ciara Watkin sexual assault case

Ciara Watkin did not disclose her gender status

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 23, 2025
Highlights:

  • A 21-year-old transgender woman has been convicted of sexual assault in northeast England.
  • Ciara Watkin did not disclose her gender status before engaging in sexual activity with a male partner.
  • The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the man could not give informed consent.
  • Watkin was found guilty on three charges at Teesside Crown Court.
  • Sentencing is scheduled for 10 October.

A transgender woman has been convicted of sexually assaulting a male partner after failing to disclose her gender status before sexual activity. Prosecutors argued that the man could not give informed consent, and the case has been described as having a significant impact on his mental wellbeing.

The case

Ciara Watkin, 21, from Stockton-on-Tees, met the man, also 21, on Snapchat in June 2022. She later engaged in sexual activity with him without revealing her gender status. During their first encounter, she told him she was on her period and could not be touched below the waist.

A few days later, they met again, after which Watkin blocked contact before later messaging him to disclose that she was transgender and had male genitalia.

Prosecution statement

Senior Crown Prosecutor Sarah Nelson said:
“It is clear from the evidence in this case that, prior to engaging in sexual activity with the victim, Watkin had made no attempt to inform him of her transgender status. The victim has made clear in police interview that he would not have engaged in sexual activity had he known that Watkin was transgender and, consequently, these events have had a significant impact on his mental wellbeing.”

Defence argument

Watkin admitted lying about her gender status but denied wrongdoing. Her lawyers argued in court that it would have been “blindingly obvious” to the man that she was not biologically female, according to the BBC.

Verdict and sentencing

Following a trial at Teesside Crown Court, Watkin was convicted of two charges of sexual assault and one charge of assault by penetration. She will be sentenced on 10 October.

London-tube-Getty

Members of the public outside Whitechapel Underground Station on February 12, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

London Tube staff to hold seven-day strike in September

LONDON Underground staff will stage a series of rolling strikes for seven days next month in a dispute over pay and working conditions, the RMT union said on Thursday.

The walkouts will begin on September 5 and involve different groups of staff taking action at different times. The dispute covers pay, shift patterns, fatigue management and plans for a shorter working week, according to the RMT.

UK-protests-Getty

Protesters from the group Save Our Future & Our Kids Future demonstrate against uncontrolled immigration outside the Cladhan Hotel on August 16, 2025 in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Immigration: Labour will appeal ruling over aslyum seekers in hotels

MINISTERS will appeal a court decision earlier this week that barred the UK government from accommodating asylum seekers in a hotel, security minister Dan Jarvis said on Friday (22).

The high court on Tuesday (19) granted a temporary injunction to stop migrants from staying at the Bell Hotel in Epping, northeast of London, following several weeks of protests outside the hotel, some of them violent.

protests-uk-getty

Protesters from the group Save Our Future & Our Kids Future demonstrate against uncontrolled immigration outside the Cladhan Hotel on August 16, 2025 in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Protests planned at asylum hotels as tensions rise

PROTESTS are expected outside hotels being used to house asylum seekers across England this weekend, with counter-demonstrations also planned.

Figures released on Thursday showed more than 32,000 asylum seekers are currently in hotels, an 8 per cent rise during Labour’s first year in office.

Lord Swraj Paul, “man of steel", passes away at 94

Swraj Paul in his office in Caparo House in Baker Street London in November 2021

Lord Swraj Paul, “man of steel", passes away at 94

Lord Swraj Paul, who was one of the defining figures of the last half century in Indo-British relations and who was fond of saying, “I’m 100 per cent Indian and 100 per cent British,” died in hospital in London on Thursday, his family said.

Although he had been in poor health for some time, he celebrated his 94th birthday with some style on 18 February 2025 with a gala party at the Indian Gymkhana Club in London.

Teen jailed for 10 years over Scottish mosque attack plot

The High Court in Glasgow sentenced him after he pleaded guilty to two charges of terrorism. (Photo: iStock)

Teen jailed for 10 years over Scottish mosque attack plot

A TEENAGER inspired by Adolf Hitler who planned to set fire to a Scottish mosque was sentenced on Thursday (21) to 10 years in custody.

Police arrested the 17-year-old in January carrying a military-style rucksack as he tried to gain entry to the building in Greenock, on the west coast of Scotland.

