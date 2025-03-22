Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Eye Spy Chutney Soca Monarch 2025 special: Celebrating music, legends, and milestones

Eye Spy Chutney Soca Monarch 2025 special: Celebrating music, legends, and milestones

Reshma Ramlal

Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirMar 22, 2025
Asjad Nazir
See Full Bio

CHUTNEY QUEEN

AFTER 15 years of competing and her fifth final, Reshma Ramlal finally won the coveted Queen of Chutney Soca title. She performed alongside Lil Bitts and described the guest artist as a queen in her own right. Ramlal also heaped praise on her fellow competi tors, saying they all brought their A-game. She said: “This is something I have been working towards my whole life, and now I have got it.”

BIG RICH REWARDED

BIG RICH was given a special award for his incredible track record as a successful music producer. Having delivered a mas sive number of hit songs for popular singers like Ravi B, Rikki Jai, Warrior Princess Reshma Ramlal, and Rick Ram, the beatmaker was a popular winner with industry insiders. Real name Zaheer Khan, the music producer, DJ, and TV/radio host has been a driving force in helping the chutney soca genre grow.

FROM FUSION TO LEGACY

YOU should find out more about singer Drupatee Ramgoonai. The path-breaking mu sic icon helped create an entire genre when she combined Indian-influenced songs with calypso tunes on her 1987 album Chutney Soca. The Hindi and English fu sion tracks inspired a genera tion to follow in her fabulous footsteps. The remark able 67-year-old is still going strong and regularly collabo rates with big names like Chutney Soca Monarch winner Machel Montano. With a brilliant bank of songs and achievements, the major world music icon de serves massive respect. In terms of singers with Indian roots, she ranks right up there with the greatest of all time.

Ravi B

RAVI B’S GOOD KARMA

RAVI B has been a trailblazer in chutney music with explosive live performances, incendiary tracks, and sizzling hot collaborations. He enthralled audiences with his band Karma, which included a great performance from his su per-talented sister, Nisha B. He had the crowd dancing, singing along, and having a great time with his stage mastery. The singing star told me he is proud of how far the chutney genre has come but wants to do more and help grow it even further. Ravi wants to collaborate with music talents from around the world, including the UK and India. With his impressive talent and massive multi-cultural fan following, any collaboration he is involved with would be a sure-fire hit.

CARNIVAL CELEBRATION

CARNIVAL season in Trinidad & Tobago unites an entire nation and delights tourists. The country’s National Carnival Commission admirably puts together everything from street festivals to competitions, concerts, and special events, in an annual spectacle rooted in centuries old tradition. Powered by incredible music, dance, costumes, and an electric atmo sphere, it’s a feast for all the senses. The annual cele bration ranks right up there with the world’s greatest people-powered events.

SAVITA STUNS AUDIENCES

THIS year’s CSM event was closed by chutney music’s most sought-after female artist, Savita Singh. The Caribbean Bollywood queen has de livered great songs, including unique covers of Hindi cine ma classics like Sona Re. The singer’s stunning stage presence, backed by a full live band, showcased different sides of her dynamic range as an artist, including her im pressive fashion. The in-demand live performer has be come a strong symbol of girl power, giving others the confidence to enter a massively male-dominated music genre. Her most recent song release, Take Me Higher, has an eye catching music video and is well worth checking out. She also recently had a day named after her in the Florida city of Lauderhill. You can fol low the amazing artist on Ins tagram: @savita_singh_tnt

POWER COUPLE BRINGS THE HEAT

Rick Ram and Vanessa Ramoutar have firmly become the first couple of chutney soca mu sic. The talented husband and wife competed individually at this year’s Chutney Soca Mon arch event, with memorable acts. Defending champion Rick delivered a rip-roaring performance of his incredibly catchy song Party Like This. Vanessa Ramoutar teamed up with popular artist Olatunji for terrific track Iz Ah Indian Wedding.

Their highly entertaining songs are well worth finding, along with previous music both singers have released. The dynamic artists also put across a wonderful message of unity and positivity at this year’s event. Both have expressed a strong desire to light up the UK stage in future.

Rick Ram and Vanessa Ramoutar

RANI CARRIES FORWARD LEGACY

SHE may be short in stature, but accomplished singer Rasika Dindial is a world music giant. Affectionately known as D Rani, she hails from a legend ary music family filled with top talents and always gener ates incredible musical power on stage. She delivered a rip-roaring opening performance at this year’s CSM event. Chutney soca media personality Vashtie Doorga said: “D Rani has nev er compromised her stan dards as a woman in chut ney. After many years of flying the flag of Trini dad & Toba go in coun tries glob ally, the spectral icon is a shin ing bea con of pure talent.”

GAJRAJ GETS HONOUR

GUYANA music great Terry Ga jraj delivered a message of one ness during his glorious stage performance at the 30th Chut ney Soca Monarch final. Just like the event itself, the iconic singer celebrated 30 years, as it has been three decades since his game-changing hit Guyana Ba boo was released.

An inspiring artist who is proud of his Indian roots, he was happy to re ceive the award. He told me: “It was a joy and honour re ceiving the Guyana Baboo 30th anniversary award from the beautiful people of Trini dad & Tobago. I am humbled and grateful.”

GEORGE IS A BIG HERO

ALTHOUGH the huge six-hour music marathon was filled with majestic music icons, perhaps the biggest hero was organiser George Singh. By founding the Chutney Soca Monarch competition 30 years ago, he has provided a platform for artists to shine, but also brought them to gether as a united force. This has helped the chutney music genre grow and motivat ed new generations to become part of what is a great musical movement. He said: “The free event gives a global platform for great music talents and brings communities together, but it also highlights the strong Indi an cultural ties that exist in the Caribbean.”

machel montanoravi brick ram and vanessa ramoutarreshma ramlalchutney soca monarch 2025

Related News

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres sells $5.2M Montecito home as she and Portia de Rossi move to the UK

George Foreman
Sports

Boxing legend George Foreman passes away at 76

india-production-reuters
Business

India’s £17.8 billion manufacturing scheme to lapse after missing targets: Report

Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai
Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan says Aishwarya Rai’s ‘I want to talk’ call stresses him, fans are in splits!

More For You

Eastern Eye and AMG partner with The Old Vic for exclusive Oedipus performance
Old Vic Theatre

Eastern Eye and AMG partner with The Old Vic for exclusive Oedipus performance

EASTERN EYE and the Asian Media Group (AMG) partnered with the Old Vic to bring a special audience to the world-famous theatre for a performance of Oedipus, starring Oscarwinner Rami Malek and Indira Varma in the lead roles.

“The thing I’m most excited about is the number of brown faces in the room,” joked Pavita Cooper, a trustee of the Old Vic.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lollapalooza India 2025

An unforgettable experience for music lovers

iStock

Lollapalooza India 2025: The ultimate music festival experience explained

Imagine a place where the air buzzes with electrifying music, the crowd pulses with energy, and the vibe is nothing short of magical. Now, picture this happening in the heart of India, with a lineup that blends global superstars and homegrown talent, all while championing sustainability and cultural diversity. Welcome to Lollapalooza India 2025, a festival that’s not just about music but also about creating unforgettable moments and setting new benchmarks for live events.

If you’re curious about what makes Lollapalooza India 2025 a must-attend event, buckle up. Here’s everything you need to know about this cultural extravaganza.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sonia Sabri's dance journey: From major stages to 'Roshni' at London's Rich Mix

Sonia Sabri in 'Roshni'

Certain Blacks

Sonia Sabri's dance journey: From major stages to 'Roshni' at London's Rich Mix

SONIA SABRI sees her remarkable journey in dance as a true blessing.

The acclaimed dancer and choreographer’s work has ranged from performing on major stages and festivals like WOMAD to collaborating with internationally renowned talents such as Shyam Benegal, Nitin Sawhney and Sir Trevor Nunn.

Keep ReadingShow less
Architect Asif Khan’s family memories add personal layer to Barbican revamp

The Barbican apartment complex

Architect Asif Khan’s family memories add personal layer to Barbican revamp

THE Barbican Centre, which the late Queen Elizabeth described as “one of the wonders of the modern world” when she opened the arts venue in 1982, is now showing its age and will undergo a major renewal.

The eminent architect and multi-disciplinary artist, Asif Khan, told a touching personal tale about how his father, Riaz Khan, was very emotional and began crying when he learnt his son would have play a leading role in the project.

Keep ReadingShow less
Paul Chowdhry

Paul Chowdhry

OMJ Photography

Paul Chowdhry on upcoming show 'Englandia' and connecting with audiences

THERE are more stand-up comedians than ever now, but few connect with a cross-cultural audience of all ages quite like Paul Chowdhry.

The pioneer, who smashed open doors for British Asian stand-up stars, is embarking on his biggest UK tour in March, which includes major arena shows.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc