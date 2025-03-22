Eye Spy Chutney Soca Monarch 2025 special: Celebrating music, legends, and milestones

CHUTNEY QUEEN
AFTER 15 years of competing and her fifth final, Reshma Ramlal finally won the coveted Queen of Chutney Soca title. She performed alongside Lil Bitts and described the guest artist as a queen in her own right. Ramlal also heaped praise on her fellow competi tors, saying they all brought their A-game. She said: “This is something I have been working towards my whole life, and now I have got it.”
BIG RICH REWARDED
BIG RICH was given a special award for his incredible track record as a successful music producer. Having delivered a mas sive number of hit songs for popular singers like Ravi B, Rikki Jai, Warrior Princess Reshma Ramlal, and Rick Ram, the beatmaker was a popular winner with industry insiders. Real name Zaheer Khan, the music producer, DJ, and TV/radio host has been a driving force in helping the chutney soca genre grow.
FROM FUSION TO LEGACY
YOU should find out more about singer Drupatee Ramgoonai. The path-breaking mu sic icon helped create an entire genre when she combined Indian-influenced songs with calypso tunes on her 1987 album Chutney Soca. The Hindi and English fu sion tracks inspired a genera tion to follow in her fabulous footsteps. The remark able 67-year-old is still going strong and regularly collabo rates with big names like Chutney Soca Monarch winner Machel Montano. With a brilliant bank of songs and achievements, the major world music icon de serves massive respect. In terms of singers with Indian roots, she ranks right up there with the greatest of all time.
Ravi B
RAVI B’S GOOD KARMA
RAVI B has been a trailblazer in chutney music with explosive live performances, incendiary tracks, and sizzling hot collaborations. He enthralled audiences with his band Karma, which included a great performance from his su per-talented sister, Nisha B. He had the crowd dancing, singing along, and having a great time with his stage mastery. The singing star told me he is proud of how far the chutney genre has come but wants to do more and help grow it even further. Ravi wants to collaborate with music talents from around the world, including the UK and India. With his impressive talent and massive multi-cultural fan following, any collaboration he is involved with would be a sure-fire hit.
CARNIVAL CELEBRATION
CARNIVAL season in Trinidad & Tobago unites an entire nation and delights tourists. The country’s National Carnival Commission admirably puts together everything from street festivals to competitions, concerts, and special events, in an annual spectacle rooted in centuries old tradition. Powered by incredible music, dance, costumes, and an electric atmo sphere, it’s a feast for all the senses. The annual cele bration ranks right up there with the world’s greatest people-powered events.
SAVITA STUNS AUDIENCES
THIS year’s CSM event was closed by chutney music’s most sought-after female artist, Savita Singh. The Caribbean Bollywood queen has de livered great songs, including unique covers of Hindi cine ma classics like Sona Re. The singer’s stunning stage presence, backed by a full live band, showcased different sides of her dynamic range as an artist, including her im pressive fashion. The in-demand live performer has be come a strong symbol of girl power, giving others the confidence to enter a massively male-dominated music genre. Her most recent song release, Take Me Higher, has an eye catching music video and is well worth checking out. She also recently had a day named after her in the Florida city of Lauderhill. You can fol low the amazing artist on Ins tagram: @savita_singh_tnt
POWER COUPLE BRINGS THE HEAT
Rick Ram and Vanessa Ramoutar have firmly become the first couple of chutney soca mu sic. The talented husband and wife competed individually at this year’s Chutney Soca Mon arch event, with memorable acts. Defending champion Rick delivered a rip-roaring performance of his incredibly catchy song Party Like This. Vanessa Ramoutar teamed up with popular artist Olatunji for terrific track Iz Ah Indian Wedding.
Their highly entertaining songs are well worth finding, along with previous music both singers have released. The dynamic artists also put across a wonderful message of unity and positivity at this year’s event. Both have expressed a strong desire to light up the UK stage in future.
Rick Ram and Vanessa Ramoutar
RANI CARRIES FORWARD LEGACY
SHE may be short in stature, but accomplished singer Rasika Dindial is a world music giant. Affectionately known as D Rani, she hails from a legend ary music family filled with top talents and always gener ates incredible musical power on stage. She delivered a rip-roaring opening performance at this year’s CSM event. Chutney soca media personality Vashtie Doorga said: “D Rani has nev er compromised her stan dards as a woman in chut ney. After many years of flying the flag of Trini dad & Toba go in coun tries glob ally, the spectral icon is a shin ing bea con of pure talent.”
GAJRAJ GETS HONOUR
GUYANA music great Terry Ga jraj delivered a message of one ness during his glorious stage performance at the 30th Chut ney Soca Monarch final. Just like the event itself, the iconic singer celebrated 30 years, as it has been three decades since his game-changing hit Guyana Ba boo was released.
An inspiring artist who is proud of his Indian roots, he was happy to re ceive the award. He told me: “It was a joy and honour re ceiving the Guyana Baboo 30th anniversary award from the beautiful people of Trini dad & Tobago. I am humbled and grateful.”
GEORGE IS A BIG HERO
ALTHOUGH the huge six-hour music marathon was filled with majestic music icons, perhaps the biggest hero was organiser George Singh. By founding the Chutney Soca Monarch competition 30 years ago, he has provided a platform for artists to shine, but also brought them to gether as a united force. This has helped the chutney music genre grow and motivat ed new generations to become part of what is a great musical movement. He said: “The free event gives a global platform for great music talents and brings communities together, but it also highlights the strong Indi an cultural ties that exist in the Caribbean.”