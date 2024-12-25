Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Church of England must repent, says senior cleric in Christmas message

Geoffrey-Cottrell-Reuters

Archbishop of York Stephen Geoffrey Cottrell (L) and The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby walk in central London. (Photo: Reuters)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 25, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

THE CHURCH of England's second most senior cleric, Stephen Cottrell, will call for repentance and reform in a Christmas sermon on Wednesday. His remarks come as the institution continues to face criticism over child abuse cover-up scandals.

This year’s Christmas celebrations have been clouded by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s resignation in November over allegations of mishandling abuse cases. Accusations of further safeguarding failures have also been directed at Archbishop Cottrell, Welby’s successor as the Archbishop of York.

The Church of England, which oversees 16,000 churches in England and serves as the mother church for 85 million Anglicans worldwide, is confronting widespread criticism.

“Right now, this Christmas, God’s Church itself needs to come to the manger and strip off her finery and kneel in penitence and adoration. And be changed,” Cottrell will say during his sermon at York Minster, according to excerpts shared by his office.

Welby, who stepped down after a report concluded he failed to act against prolific sex abuser John Smyth, will not deliver the main Christmas sermon at Canterbury Cathedral. His official duties are set to conclude by January 6, with the process of selecting a new Archbishop of Canterbury expected to take up to six months.

“At the centre of the Christmas story is a vulnerable child; a vulnerable child that (King) Herod’s furious wrath will try and destroy, for like every tyrant he cannot abide a rival,” Cottrell will say. “The Church of England – the Church of England I love and serve – needs to look at this vulnerable child, at this emptying out of power to demonstrate the power of love, for in this vulnerable child we see God.”

In the interim, Cottrell will lead the Church but faces calls to resign following a BBC report. The investigation alleged that as Bishop of Chelmsford, he allowed priest David Tudor to remain in his role despite restrictions barring him from being alone with children and reports of compensation paid to an abuse victim.

Cottrell has apologised, stating the situation he inherited was “horrible and intolerable” and that he acted to suspend Tudor at the earliest opportunity.

Public trust in the Church has been shaken. David Greenwood, a lawyer specialising in abuse claims, stated the revelations had “shaken trust in the Church’s ability to protect its congregants and uphold its duty of care.”

(With inputs from Reuters)





archbishop of canterburychristmas sermonchurch of englandjustin welbystephen cottrell

Related News

indian-soldiers-ww1-getty
Featured

Spice tins reveal Indian soldiers' role in First World War Christmas truce

Godawan
Business

Indian single malt whisky Godawan debuts in London

More For You

Navinchandra-Ramgoolam-Getty

Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Mauritius’ new prime minister, has raised concerns about aspects of the agreement. (Photo: Getty Images)

Mauritius rejects Starmer's Chagos Islands deal

MAURITIUS has rejected an agreement brokered by Keir Starmer to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, leaving weeks to finalise a deal before Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The deal, originally signed with Mauritius’ former government, involves the UK leasing the Diego Garcia military base for millions of pounds while ceding the islands to Mauritius.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sheikh-Hasina-Getty

The probe targets Hasina, the ousted prime minister who fled to India in August, along with her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and niece Tulip Siddiq. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bangladesh probes Sheikh Hasina, family over £3.97 bn graft allegations

BANGLADESH has initiated a corruption investigation into allegations of a £3.97 billion embezzlement linked to the Russian-funded Rooppur nuclear power plant.

The probe targets Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister who fled to India in August, along with her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and niece Tulip Siddiq, a British MP and government minister, the country’s anti-corruption commission announced on Monday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shyam-Benegal-Getty

In a career spanning nearly seven decades, Benegal’s body of work covered diverse subjects, from rural issues and feminist themes to sharp satires and historical biopics. (Photo: Getty Images)

Shyam Benegal, pioneer of Indian parallel cinema, passes away at 90

SHYAM BENEGAL, a pioneering figure in Indian cinema’s parallel movement of the 1970s and 1980s, passed away on Monday at the age of 90.

Known for classics such as Ankur, Mandi, and Manthan, the filmmaker had been battling chronic kidney disease for several years.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dan-Jarvis

Jarvis, in a letter to the Sikh Federation dated 10 December, reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to protecting its citizens. (Photo: X/@DanJarvisMBE)

Minister warns against harassment of British Sikhs by foreign powers

SECURITY minister Dan Jarvis has said that the UK will not tolerate attempts by foreign powers to harass or intimidate its citizens.

His statement follows reports from British Sikhs alleging harassment by or on behalf of the Indian government, according to The Guardian.

Keep ReadingShow less
Champions Trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier stated that all matches involving India in the eight-team event would be played outside Pakistan. (Photo: Getty Images)

India to play Champions Trophy matches in Dubai

PAKISTAN has selected Dubai as the neutral venue for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy after India declined to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

The decision was announced on Sunday by officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications