Christopher Nolan to team up with Matt Damon in new movie after ‘Oppenheimer’

The announcement comes after Nolan’s Oppenheimer garnered critical acclaim and won eight Academy Awards

Christopher Nolan (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

Christopher Nolan’s new film, set for a 17 July 2026 release in the US, will see him reuniting with Universal Pictures and actor Matt Damon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This will be Nolan’s third collaboration with Damon, who previously appeared in Interstellar and Oppenheimer.

The announcement comes after Nolan’s Oppenheimer garnered critical acclaim and won eight Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Nolan’s first win for Best Director. The 2023 biopic focused on J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the creation of the atomic bomb and positioned Nolan as a frontrunner at the Oscars.

This new project continues Nolan’s relationship with Universal, following his move from Warner Bros., where he directed films like The Dark Knight trilogy, Dunkirk, and Inception. Further details of the plot and casting are yet to be disclosed, but discussions with Damon indicate early progress.

