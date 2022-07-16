Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 16, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Chris Pratt shuts down rumours of wanting to replace Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

Chris Pratt (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hollywood star Chris Pratt has shut down rumours that he is interested in taking over the iconic role of Indiana Jones from Harrison Ford.

According to Fox News, during a recent appearance on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, Pratt discussed the possibility of taking over the role in potential remakes of the film, saying it was never going to happen.

He went on to explain the reason he will forever turn down the role of the famous archeologist is that he is afraid Ford’s ghost will come back to haunt him if he does. “No, aren’t they doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford?,” the Jurassic World Dominion actor.

Pratt continued, “All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don’t even know if it was really him, but it was enough to scare me, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies.’ And I’m like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play…?”

Ford had made it clear in a 2019 appearance on ‘The Today Show’ that he is the one and only Indiana Jones noting, “I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.” This doesn’t leave a lot of room for someone new to step in and make the role their own.

He recently returned to the franchise for its fifth installment, something co-star Antonio Banderas called incredible to see. “The first day I arrived, I was in the makeup trailer, and I turned around, and there he was in the full Indiana costume with the hat and the whip,” Banderas told USA Today earlier this year.

As per Fox News, the fifth Indiana Jones film is set to be released on June 30, 2023.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor reacts to being called ‘casanova’ and ‘cheater’: ‘I don’t mind it. It doesn’t…
Entertainment
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha moves Chiranjeevi to tears at special preview; calls it ‘a…
Entertainment
Maria Sharapova announces the arrival of son Theodore: ‘Precious beginnings’
Entertainment
Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend shares a cryptic note days after she confirmed relationship with Lalit Modi
News
Singer Ricky Martin denies claims of romantic relationship and sexual abuse allegations by 21-year-old nephew
Entertainment
Birthday Special: Here’re Katrina Kaif’s 5 sizzling dance numbers
Entertainment
Sushmita Sen’s father reacts to his daughter dating Lalit Modi: ‘I have no…
Entertainment
Keanu Reeves says it’s ‘always been a dream to play Batman’; ready to…
News
‘It’s 100 per cent clear that he is gay and loves Mike’: Noah…
FILM
Why Brahmastra could prove to be a costly mistake
NEWS
Sushmita shares 1st post after Lalit Modi said he’s dating former Miss Universe:…
Entertainment
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announce the arrival of second child: ‘We’re so…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Chris Pratt shuts down rumours of wanting to replace Harrison…
Ranbir Kapoor reacts to being called ‘casanova’ and ‘cheater’: ‘I…
‘I was called brownie or ni**er’ – Sebastian Vettel’s former…
75 percent of British women worry about hair loss: Study
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha moves Chiranjeevi to tears at…
Manchester United agree deal to sign Martinez from Ajax: Report