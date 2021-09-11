Chitrangda Singh joins Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey on the cast of Gaslight

Chitrangda Singh (Photo credit: -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, actress Chitrangda Singh has landed a plum role in an upcoming Bollywood film. She has been signed on to play the parallel lead in filmmaker Pawan Kriplani’s next directorial venture Gaslight. Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey are already part of the cast.

Ramesh Taurani produces Gaslight under his banner Tips Industries. Announcing the film last month, he had said that in addition to Khan and Massey, a senior actress would also join the cast to essay an important role. Chitrangda Singh has been roped in for the said part in the film.

Some media outlets report that though Singh plays the parallel lead alongside Khan and Massey, her role will be different from a conventional parallel lead character. All three actors are working together for the first time. If all goes well, Gaslight will begin rolling next month in October.

Meanwhile, Chitrangda Singh next will be seen in Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production’s crime thriller Bob Biswas, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The film is a spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 thriller Kahaani and is expected to release in theatres next year.

Ever since starting off her acting career in 2005, Singh has starred in several notable films over the years, including Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2005), Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011), and Desi Boyz (2011). She was last seen in the 2020 film Ghoomketu, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film released digitally on the leading Indian streaming media platform ZEE5.

