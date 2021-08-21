Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 21, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 433,964
Total Cases 32,393,286
Today's Fatalities 375
Today's Cases 34,457
News

China to develop new forests to help reach net zero

The mega cities that emit the most greenhouse gases are in China. (iStock Image)

By: Shilpa Sharma

TO combat climate change and protect natural habitats, China is planning to plant 36,000 square kilometres of new forest every year till 2025 a senior forestry official said on Friday (20).

The announcement is a part of China’s environmental efforts to bring carbon emissions down to net zero by 2060.

Li Chunliang, vice-chairman of the State Forestry and Grasslands Commission, said large-scale “land greening” programmes would complete 54 million mu (36,000 sq km) of afforestation every year through 2025.

“By 2035, the quality and stability of national forest, grassland, wetland and desert ecosystems will have been comprehensively upgraded,” Li added.

According to China’s forest and grassland five-year plan published earlier this week, it aims to raise its overall forest coverage rate to 24.1 per cent by the end of 2025 from 23.04 per cent at the end of last year,

The plan highlighted that the country’s forest and grass resources were inadequate, especially in drought-prone regions in the north and west.

Under the five-year plan, China will also expand its national park system, create corridors to alleviate habitat fragmentation, and crack down further on illegal wildlife trade.

Separately market research group comparethemarket.com said on Friday (20) that the city of Beijing alone would need to plant more than 15 million trees a year in order to offset annual emissions.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

