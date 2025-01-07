Reforms needed to tackle 'endemic' child abuse, says inquiry chair

Prof Alexis Jay, former chair of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), has urged the government to fully implement the recommendations from her 2022 report, which highlighted "endemic" abuse across society in England and Wales.

Act on IICSA, a campaign group chaired by Prof Jay, has called for a clear timeline for these reforms. The group has also warned against the politicisation of sexual violence and the spread of misinformation, reported the BBC.

Prof Jay clarified that her focus is on implementing the inquiry’s recommendations, not initiating new investigations into grooming gangs, as proposed by some political figures.

The IICSA inquiry, launched in 2015, conducted 15 investigations into abuse in schools, churches, and grooming gangs.

Prof Jay, who also led an inquiry into child abuse in Rotherham, told the BBC that the final report outlined 20 recommendations to reduce child suffering.

These include creating a national child protection authority, enforcing stricter controls on those working with vulnerable children, mandating action against online abuse, and criminalising the failure to report abuse.

Health secretary Wes Streeting stated that the government is prioritising the implementation of these recommendations.

Lucy Duckworth, a member of Act on IICSA, expressed hope that recent media attention would prompt a clear government timeline. She emphasised the need for a child protection authority to address communication gaps across departments.

Neil Basu, former head of counter-terrorism policing, welcomed the government's commitment, urging swift action instead of re-litigating inquiries for political purposes.

Meanwhile, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage have called for a national public inquiry into grooming gangs. Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, supported the idea but stressed that ongoing local reviews should not be disrupted.

The Home Office has stated it is working across government to implement the IICSA recommendations.