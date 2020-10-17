Chhalaang trailer: We expected more from Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao

Murtuza Iqbal







Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actor Rajkummar Rao have worked together in films like Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta. Well, none of the films were big hit at the box office, but content wise all the four films were amazing.

Now, Rao and Mehta have teamed fifth time for a film titled Chhalaang. The movie was slated to hit the big screen, but a few days ago, it was announced that it will get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

Today, the makers have released the trailer of the film. Rajkummar took to Twitter to share the trailer with his fans. He tweeted, “Daud, Gir, Uth, Patak Aur Maar Chhalaang! Trailer out now. #ChhalaangOnPrime, premieres this Diwali, Nov 13 on @PrimeVideoIN http://amzn.to/ChhalaangTrailer @Nushrratt @mehtahansal @ajaydevgn @luv_ranjan @gargankur #BhushanKumar @ADFFilms @LuvFilms @TSeries @ChhalaangFilm.”













The trailer of Chhalaang is strictly average. It doesn’t entertain much, however, Rajkummar Rao and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub are impressive in the trailer. It surely looks like both the actors are going to give a great performance in the movie.

Well, it’s a film made by Mehta and stars Rao in it, so our expectations are surely sky-high. While the trailer has failed to impress us, let’s hope that the movie turns out to be good.

Also starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, Chhalaang will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 13th November 2020.











