Charli XCX’s bridal pink Erdem gown meets Margot Robbie’s Victorian corset look at 'Wuthering Heights' premiere

Highlights

Charli XCX appeared in a dramatic bridal-inspired gown at the London premiere of Wuthering Heights





Margot Robbie continued her period-led press tour with a Victorian-influenced look



The film, directed by Emerald Fennell, releases just ahead of Valentine’s Day



Charli XCX embraces bridal drama on the red carpet

Charli XCX made a striking entrance at the London premiere of Wuthering Heights, stepping onto the rain-soaked red carpet in a baby pink, off-the-shoulder gown by Erdem. The layered tulle and lace design, paired with a full-length veil, echoed the film’s gothic romance while subtly nodding to a wedding scene featured in the adaptation.

The singer, who has composed the soundtrack for the R-rated reimagining of Emily Brontë’s novel, completed the look with softly waved hair and her signature grunge-leaning make-up. Her styling balanced romantic excess with a darker edge, in keeping with the tone of the film.

A soundtrack rooted in passion and place

Charli’s involvement with Wuthering Heights extends beyond the red carpet. One of the film’s tracks, House, released in November, was created in collaboration with Velvet Underground musician John Cale and received strong critical attention.

Speaking previously about her approach to the project, Charli described the story as one steeped in emotional extremes, evoking images of England’s moors, physical hardship and inner determination — themes central to Brontë’s original novel.

Margot Robbie continues period-led press tour

Margot Robbie, who plays Catherine Earnshaw, arrived alongside co-star Jacob Elordi, maintaining the historically inspired fashion narrative that has defined the film’s promotional campaign. For the London premiere, Robbie wore a sheer gown featuring a structured corset and a long train, drawing on Victorian silhouettes while retaining a contemporary edge.

Throughout the press tour, the actress has leaned into period references, blending elements from Georgian and Victorian dress rather than aiming for strict historical accuracy. Her wardrobe choices have mirrored the emotional intensity of her character, rather than the era alone.

Fashion as storytelling beyond the screen

Robbie’s London look followed a series of archive and custom designs worn across European premieres, including corsets, bustles and lacework that reference — rather than recreate — 19th-century dress. Her stylist has also woven literary and historical symbolism into the outfits, using costume as an extension of the film’s narrative rather than simple promotion.

Jacob Elordi, who plays Heathcliff, kept to a classic dark green suit for the premiere, offering a restrained contrast to the evening’s more theatrical fashion statements.

A Valentine’s release with gothic undertones

Directed by Emerald Fennell, Wuthering Heights is set for release on February 13, positioning the intense romantic drama just ahead of Valentine’s Day. Known for its emotional volatility and destructive love story, the film leans into darkness rather than sentimentality — a tone reflected clearly on the red carpet.