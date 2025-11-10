Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Charli XCX teams up with John Cale for new track ‘House’ in Emerald Fennell’s 'Wuthering Heights'

A Gothic psychological drama loosely inspired by Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel

Charli XCX

The pop star shared the news on social media

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 10, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Charli XCX to release new single House on 10 November for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights soundtrack
  • The song features The Velvet Underground’s John Cale, whom Charli cites as a key influence
  • Fennell’s Gothic adaptation stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, set for release in February 2026

A new collaboration for Fennell’s dark reimagining

Charli XCX has announced the release of her new single House, created for Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights. The track, due out on 10 November, marks the first piece of music from the film’s soundtrack and features John Cale of The Velvet Underground.

The pop star shared the news on social media, revealing a teaser of the song’s video and describing the collaboration as a creative turning point after her last album, Brat.

‘Elegant and brutal’ inspiration

In her post, Charli said Fennell approached her last Christmas to contribute to the project. After reading the script, she began developing several songs with producer Finn Keane. She described her inspiration as rooted in the novel’s “passion and pain,” drawing heavily on the imagery of the English moors.

Charli also credited Cale as a creative influence, referring to his description of The Velvet Underground’s sound as “elegant and brutal.” The phrase, she said, guided her approach while writing House. While on tour in Austin, she recorded the track’s foundation and later contacted Cale to collaborate.

“He recorded something and sent it to me, something that only John could do,” she wrote. “It made me cry.”

What’s next for Charli XCX and Wuthering Heights

House follows Charli’s remix album Brat and its completely different but also still brat, which reimagined her sixth studio record with guest artists including Ariana Grande, Lorde, and The 1975.

Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, described as a Gothic psychological drama loosely inspired by Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel, will be released on 11 February 2026. The film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, with an original score by Anthony Willis and additional music from Charli XCX.

musicjohn calecharli xcxhouse song

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Karan Johar

Dharma Productions scouts fresh faces after 500 auditions

Getty Images

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions chooses outsiders after 500-audition hunt for newcomers in Bollywood

Highlights

  • Dharma Productions to introduce a boy and girl with no industry links
  • Over 500 auditions held across India
  • Taran Adarsh, Sumit Kadel confirm the major talent search
  • Move seen as shift from star kids to fresh faces
  • Identities of debutants yet to be revealed

Karan Johar and Dharma Productions are betting big on fresh talent. The studio is launching two newcomers in Bollywood after what’s being called its largest-ever talent hunt, which spanned more than 500 auditions from across India. The aim, insiders say, is to find raw, authentic performers, not familiar surnames.

Karan Johar Dharma Productions scouts fresh faces after 500 auditions Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us