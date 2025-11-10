Charli XCX teams up with John Cale for new track ‘House’ in Emerald Fennell’s 'Wuthering Heights'

Highlights:

Charli XCX to release new single House on 10 November for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights soundtrack



The song features The Velvet Underground’s John Cale, whom Charli cites as a key influence



Fennell’s Gothic adaptation stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, set for release in February 2026



A new collaboration for Fennell’s dark reimagining

Charli XCX has announced the release of her new single House, created for Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights. The track, due out on 10 November, marks the first piece of music from the film’s soundtrack and features John Cale of The Velvet Underground.

The pop star shared the news on social media, revealing a teaser of the song’s video and describing the collaboration as a creative turning point after her last album, Brat.

‘Elegant and brutal’ inspiration

In her post, Charli said Fennell approached her last Christmas to contribute to the project. After reading the script, she began developing several songs with producer Finn Keane. She described her inspiration as rooted in the novel’s “passion and pain,” drawing heavily on the imagery of the English moors.

Charli also credited Cale as a creative influence, referring to his description of The Velvet Underground’s sound as “elegant and brutal.” The phrase, she said, guided her approach while writing House. While on tour in Austin, she recorded the track’s foundation and later contacted Cale to collaborate.

“He recorded something and sent it to me, something that only John could do,” she wrote. “It made me cry.”

What’s next for Charli XCX and Wuthering Heights

House follows Charli’s remix album Brat and its completely different but also still brat, which reimagined her sixth studio record with guest artists including Ariana Grande, Lorde, and The 1975.

Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, described as a Gothic psychological drama loosely inspired by Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel, will be released on 11 February 2026. The film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, with an original score by Anthony Willis and additional music from Charli XCX.