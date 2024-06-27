Charity shop volunteer convicted of theft

Naser Pasha worked as a volunteer at Marie Curie charity shop in Shiply and stole the cash between September 2021 and October 2022. (Picture for representation: iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

AN ASIAN-ORIGIN man from Bradford has been given an 18-month suspended jail sentence after he admitted to stealing more than £10,000 while working at a charity shop.

Naser Pasha (40) worked as a volunteer at Marie Curie charity shop in Shiply and stole cash between September 2021 and October 2022.

The Bradford Crown Court was told that Pasha started volunteering in August 2021 and was soon entrusted with depositing the daily collections into a bank’s night safe.

An audit later revealed that over 13 months Pasha had stolen a total of £10,639.46.

When police arrested Pasha in February 2023, he said he was sorry. Pasha has no previous convictions, the court was told.

The court on June 25 ordered Pasha to pay the charity compensation at a rate of £150 a month for the next three years.

He was also told to do 150 hours of unpaid work and comply with a curfew restricting him to home every night.

While sentencing Pasha, Recorder Simon Jackson KC said: “This was not sophisticated but it was a persistent theft at a time when you had been trusted.”