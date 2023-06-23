Website Logo
  Friday, June 23, 2023
HEALTH

Charities join forces to raise dementia awareness in Leicester’s south Asian community

Studies have shown that individuals from south Asian backgrounds are more susceptible to developing dementia

The aim is to educate attendees about the signs and symptoms, risk factors, treatment, and diagnosis of dementia – Representative Image: iStock)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Alzheimer’s Research UK, the leading dementia research charity in the UK, has joined forces with South Asian Health Action, a prominent British Asian health charity, to raise awareness about dementia in the south Asian community in Leicester.

They are hosting a free event at the Belgrave Neighbourhood Centre on Saturday (24), from 1:30 to 3:30 pm, to provide information and combat misconceptions about the condition.

The aim is to educate attendees about the signs and symptoms, risk factors, treatment, and diagnosis of dementia.

Studies have shown that individuals from south Asian backgrounds are more susceptible to developing dementia compared to the general UK population.

While the exact reasons are not fully understood, cultural and social factors, as well as a higher prevalence of other health conditions like heart disease and stroke, may contribute to this disparity.

Additionally, there are delays in seeking and receiving dementia diagnoses within the south Asian community, leading to worse long-term health outcomes.

Furthermore, the under-representation of south Asian individuals in medical research studies hampers the generalizability of findings.

To address these issues, Alzheimer’s Research UK and South Asian Health Action are piloting a programme to recruit Dementia Community Champions from south Asian communities across Leicester.

These volunteers receive comprehensive training on dementia, brain health, risk factors, and participating in research.

They are then supported to share their knowledge and information within their communities, fostering dialogue, reducing stigma, and promoting representation in research studies.

Leading the project is Jess Tobin, Information Services Manager at Alzheimer’s Research UK, who emphasises the importance of addressing health inequalities related to dementia.

The ultimate goal is to extend the programme to other communities across the UK, creating a network of Dementia Community Champions.

The event is open to all and requires no registration. The organisers encourage community members and those interested in dementia to attend and help spread the word about the event.

Kirit Mistry, chair of south Asian Health Action, expressed enthusiasm for partnering in the pilot of the Dementia Community Champions scheme, citing the impact of dementia on the local community in Leicester.

He said, “We are delighted to be partnering in the pilot of the Dementia Community Champions scheme, having seen the impact of dementia on our community across Leicester. Becoming a Dementia Community Champion is a valuable way to provide culturally sensitive support and empower others through growing understanding of dementia and ways to look after brain health.”

Alzheimer’s Research UK is dedicated to finding preventions, treatments, and a cure for dementia, making it the leading charity in the UK focused on this cause.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

