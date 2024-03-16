Charithra Chandran: I see myself as a failure

Chandran explained that despite her fame and success, she actually lives a “very normal life”.

Charithra Chandran (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Charithra Chandran, who rose to fame with the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, says she is still “really hard” on herself and sees herself “as a failure”.

“I feel like I am really hard on myself. I see myself as a failure and I am constantly failing and trying to dig myself out of a hole,” she told BBC. “From the outside, it can seem like you’re thrust into this crazy world, but for me, it hasn’t felt like that.”

The 27-year-old holds a degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from Oxford University, and her family still wants her to take up a regular job.

“My parents weren’t happy … aren’t happy, but they also brought it on themselves. Since I was born, I have always been a performer, whether it’s little dances, singalongs, plays, and they loved it. So, I am like: what did you guys expect?” she shared.

While her parents have gradually accepted her career choices, her grandparents in India still struggle to understand the career route she has taken.

“Growing up in the 50s and 60s, their mind is stuck on what it was like for an actress back then when, unfortunately, a lot of young girls were exploited,” she said.

“One of the most beautiful things about South Asian culture is that we’re not super individualistic. I don’t see myself as an individual separate from my family. Equally, my family doesn’t care about acting. And I’m so grateful for that because I live a very normal life,” she said.