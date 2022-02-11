Website Logo
  • Friday, February 11, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

Business

Chandrasekaran gets second term as Tata Sons chairman

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

N CHANDRASEKARAN was on Friday (11) reappointed as the chairman of Tata Sons – the holding company of the salt-to-software Tata Group – for a second five-year term.

His reappointment was backed by Ratan Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, the majority owner of Tata Sons.

Tata Sons board met on Friday to review the last five years and consider the reappointment of its executive chairman N Chandrasekaran, it said in a statement.

“Ratan N Tata who was a special invitee to this meeting expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Chandrasekaran. He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period,” it said.

The board commended the performance of Chandrasekaran and “unanimously” approved his reappointment as the executive chairman for the next five years.

Chandrasekaran, 58, said, “it has been a privilege” to lead the Tata Group and he was “delighted at the opportunity” to lead it for another five years, “in its next phase.”

Chandra, as he is usually referred to, took over the reins of Tata Sons in 2017 at a time when the group faced a leadership crisis and a trust deficit after the ouster of his predecessor, Cyrus Mistry, by the board. Until then, Chandra, a trusted lieutenant of the Tatas, had helmed TCS, the crown jewel and cash cow of the group.

A large part of Chandra’s tenure was spent fighting the legal battle with Mistry.

He joined the Tata Sons board in October 2016, was designated chairman in January 2017 and took official charge in February 2017.

He also chairs the boards of operating companies such as Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power and TCS.

Continuity in leadership will give investors and stakeholders confidence in the 154-year-old conglomerate that makes salt to luxury sedans.

The group is working on an all-in-one ecommerce super-app – one of Chandra’s key projects – to market its swathe of consumer products and services as part of a digital makeover.

The group is also reinventing its aviation businesses after successfully acquiring Air India Ltd from the central government last year.

Under Chandra, Tatas sold the mobile phone business of Tata Teleservices to Bharti Airtel in an attempt to cut losses.

In May 2018, the group made one of the biggest acquisitions to date when Tata Steel took over Bhushan Steel by paying Rs 352 billion (£3.44 bn) under the insolvency process.

Tata Steel, which managed to turn around the company renamed as Tata Steel BSL, however, couldn’t close a deal to sell its European business to ThyssenKrupp.

In October last year, Tata Sons made a winning bid for Air India, bringing back an airline that the group had originally founded.

The Tata group now has three airlines – Tata SIA Airlines, AirAsia India and Air India with a combined market share of over 25 per cent.

Last year, Chandra started his acquisition spree in the digital domain in his drive to launch a Super App which will sell from salt to airline tickets to the customers directly.

In May 2021, Tata Sons acquired Big Basket at a reported valuation of Rs 95 billion (£930 million), pitting it in direct competition with American retail giant, Amazon and Wal-Mart owned Flipkart and Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Retail.

While Tata Power has been working to unlock the value of its renewables business, Tata Motors stabilised under Chandra’s leadership.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Toyota, Domino’s apologise over Kashmir tweet as fracas entangles more companies
UK
Amazon announces major UK film studio investment
EUROPE
ArcelorMittal posts three-fold jump in net income
UK
Peer outlines how UK Asian firms can boost exports
INDIA
Tesla ‘can’t have market in India but jobs in China’
UK
Quarter of UK employers cite long Covid as driving absences: survey
HEADLINE STORY
Adani overtakes Ambani to become Asia’s richest
HEADLINE STORY
India summons South Korean envoy over Hyundai’s Kashmir tweet
UK
Asda to ensure wider availability of its cheapest food ranges
HEADLINE STORY
Hyundai India faces boycott calls over Pakistan partner’s tweet
EUROPE
France to invest £1.4 billion to upgrade ArcelorMittal’s steel plants
Business
Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Labour yet to suspend councillor accused of anti-semitism
Councillor exposes shocking racism at Sheffield Council
Quad address Indo-Pacific ‘coercion’, climate, Covid
Chandrasekaran gets second term as Tata Sons chairman
The nightingale who soared high
‘It is sadly time to say goodbye and salute a…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE