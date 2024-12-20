India to play Champions Trophy matches on neutral ground

INDIA will play their matches in next year’s Champions Trophy on neutral ground, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Thursday. This decision follows India’s refusal to travel to tournament host Pakistan, citing security concerns and political tensions.

The ICC’s announcement resolves a month-long standoff after India informed the council that it would not send its team to Pakistan. In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which initially rejected a hybrid hosting model, agreed to the use of neutral venues. The specific locations for these matches have not yet been announced.

"India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue," the ICC said in a statement. "This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan)."

The arrangement will also extend to other tournaments, including the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 hosted by India and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The long-standing cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan reflects their broader political tensions, as the two nations have fought three wars since partition in 1947.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram described the decision as "the best solution" under the circumstances, though he lamented the impact on young Pakistani cricket fans.

"Like millions of Pakistan fans, I would have wanted the whole tournament to be played in Pakistan and India touring our country," Akram told AFP.

"But if this is the solution, then it’s the best one. It’s not a win for any country, but I am saddened that this is a loss for millions of Gen Z Pakistani fans who wanted to see Kohli, Rohit, Pant, and Bumrah playing in their country."

Former pacer Mohammad Amir also expressed disappointment, noting that Indian players would have received a warm welcome in Pakistan. "I would have loved to host Kohli at my home in Lahore," Amir told AFP. "Had they come to Pakistan, they would have realised how much fan following they have here."

India’s decision continues its policy of avoiding bilateral cricket with Pakistan, which began after the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Pakistan hosted last year’s Asia Cup on a hybrid model, with India’s matches held in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Pakistan participated in the 2023 ICC World Cup hosted by India.

The Champions Trophy will include teams from Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

In recent years, Pakistan has hosted top cricketing nations, recovering from isolation that began after a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009.

(With inputs from AFP)