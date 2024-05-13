blank
  • Monday, May 13, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

India aims for long-term deal with Iran on Chabahar port

India has been involved in the development of Chabahar port, aiming to facilitate trade routes to Iran, Afghanistan, and Central Asian countries.

blank
Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said, ‘As and when a long-term arrangement is concluded, it will clear the pathway for bigger investments to be made in the port.’ (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

India’s foreign minister expressed the country’s expectation of securing a “long-term arrangement” with Iran regarding the management of the Iranian port of Chabahar.

This announcement coincides with the departure of India’s shipping minister for Iran.

India has been involved in the development of Chabahar port on Iran’s southeastern coast, aiming to facilitate trade routes to Iran, Afghanistan, and Central Asian countries while bypassing Pakistani ports of Karachi and Gwadar, particularly due to US sanctions on Iran which have slowed down the port’s progress.

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said, “As and when a long-term arrangement is concluded, it will clear the pathway for bigger investments to be made in the port,” during a press briefing in Mumbai.

He said his cabinet colleague, shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal, is travelling to Iran.

A source close to the shipping ministry told Reuters Sonowal is expected to witness the signing of a “crucial contract” that would ensure a long-term lease of the port to India.

The Economic Times reported earlier that the contract is likely to span 10 years and grant India management control over a part of the port.

(Reuters)

blank

Related Stories

blank
UK
Asian business staffed with autistic people wins King’s Award for enterprise
blank
Business
‘Debt restructuring key to Sri Lanka’s recovery’
blank
Business
John Lewis pruned 3,800 jobs in a year
blank
INDIA
Journey to restore Air India’s glory well under way: CEO Wilson
blank
HEADLINE STORY
UK emerges from recession with 0.6 per cent GDP growth
blank
Business
Pakistan mulls raising retirement age amid economic challenges
HEADLINE STORY
What’s holding up UK-India FTA?
UK
Boohoo’s net loss almost doubles
News
Pakistan braved worst April rains in decades
Business
Indians help to find solutions to global problems: Jay Chaudhury
INTERNATIONAL
Remittances outpace foreign investment in developing economies: report
Business
Sri Lanka seals 20-year power pact with India’s Adani Green
blank

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
blank
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW