Censor board stalls release of Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’ in India

The film was originally scheduled to release in Indian screens on April 19.

By: Mohnish Singh

The much-talked-about film Monkey Man, starring the acclaimed actor Dev Patel, has hit a significant roadblock in India.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), India’s official film certification body, has “thwarted its release without formally banning it” by not screening the film for the advisory panel. The film was originally scheduled to release in Indian screens on April 19.

Monkey Man marks Dev Patel’s directorial debut, and it has generated substantial buzz internationally. Known for his roles in Slumdog Millionaire and Lion, Patel is a beloved figure in the Indian and global film communities. Monkey Man promises a thrilling narrative, blending action and drama, set against the backdrop of modern India. The film’s plot revolves around a recently released ex-convict who battles through a world of greed and corruption.

As per reports, the CBFC has avoided the screening of the movie for its Examining Committee. This happened even though Universal Studios made a few changes in the original cut of the film, by “clipping scenes which sharply emphasised the nexus between religion and politics.” Apart from this, Universal Studios also changed the colour used in the political banners in many scenes in the film from saffron to red.

According to India’s Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, there is a five-day deadline within which a film has to be referred to the Examining Committee, which decides if the film requires any changes need to be made before release. This deadline passed in May and the Monkey Man has still not been screened by the board.

