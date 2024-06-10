Celebs extend wishes as Modi takes oath for third term as PM

Bollywood stars like Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Anupam Kher added a touch of glitz and glamour to the event.

Narendra Modi (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath of office for his third consecutive term, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to extend their heartfelt wishes to him.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram Stories in the early hours of Monday to post a congratulatory message and wrote, “PM Modi ji, congratulations on a historic third term.

Similarly, Varun Dhawan, who recently became a proud father to a baby girl, also congratulated PM Modi.

“Congratulations Shri @narendramodi ji for a historic 3rd term and the swearing-in ceremony. May you guide our country to greater heights. Hari Om,” Varun wrote on X.

Congratulations shri @narendramodi ji for a historic 3rd term and the swearing in ceremony. May you guide our country to greater heights. Hari Om — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 9, 2024

Rajkummar Rao shared a picture of Modi and wrote, “My heartiest congratulations to our esteemed PM Shri @narendramodi ji on this historic third consecutive win. May our country continue to flourish under your exemplary leadership. God bless you sir. @PMOIndia.”

My heartiest congratulations to our esteemed PM Shri @narendramodi ji on this historic third consecutive win. May our country continue to flourish under your exemplary leadership. God bless you sir. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/uPljtijdHz — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) June 9, 2024

‘Kantara’ actor Rishab Shetty also extended his wishes to PM Modi on X and wrote, “Congratulations to #Narendramodi on his 3rd term as Prime Minister of India. We deeply value your dedication towards the development, education, and national safety (sic).”

3ನೇ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಯಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ @narendramodi ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು. Congratulations to #Narendramodi on his 3rd term as Prime Minister of India.

We deeply value your dedication towards the development, education, and national safety.#PMOath #Modi pic.twitter.com/NzrnlCNGmM — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) June 9, 2024

Megastar Chiranjeevi congratulated PM Modi and wrote, “Hearty Congratulations to Shri @narendramodi ji on being sworn in as the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for a historic third term! I wish you and all the wonderful ministers in your cabinet all the strength to take our country forward on the path of prosperity and glory (sic).”

Hearty Congratulations to

Shri @narendramodi ji on being sworn in as the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for a historic third term! 🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏 I wish you and all the wonderful ministers in your cabinet all the strength to take our country forward on the path of prosperity… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 9, 2024

Actor Vijay, on behalf of his political party, Tamilaga Vetrri Kazhagam, wished PM Modi. He wrote, “I extend my congratulations to Thiru. @narendramodi Avl on being sworn in as @PMOIndia for the third consecutive term (sic).”

Actor Suniel Shetty also took to IG story and wrote, “Congratulations Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on the historic third term. Wishing you continued strength and wisdom in your leadership as you guide India towards greater prosperity and unity. @narendramodi”

Filmmaker Karan Johar also took to his Instagram and wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to our honourable Prime Minister – Shri Narendra Modi ji. India looks forward to being led by your strength, passion and vision for the years to come! @narendramodi”

The oath ceremony, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, was graced by luminaries from various fields, including Bollywood celebrities, ministers, and business magnates.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to PM Modi, who reiterated his unwavering commitment to serving the nation and steering it towards prosperity.

His resounding victory in the recent elections, securing 293 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, reaffirmed his popularity and the trust bestowed upon him by the people.

The convergence of politics, glamour, and business was palpable at the ceremony, symbolizing the multifaceted nature of India’s socio-political landscape.

Bollywood stars like Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Anupam Kher added a touch of glitz and glamour to the event. Kangana Ranaut, recently elected to the Lok Sabha from the Mandi constituency, mesmerized in a white and gold saree, epitomizing grace and elegance.

The business magnate Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his son Anant Ambani was also present at the ceremony.