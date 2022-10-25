Website Logo
  • Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Celebrity baker Nadiya Hussain says her skin was lightened before photoshoots

Hussain suggested she would not allow make-up artists to treat her skin that way now.

Nadiya Hussain, who won Great British Bake Off in 2015.

By: Pramod Thomas

Britain’s celebrity baker Nadiya Hussain has revealed her skin was intentionally lightened for photoshoots but she could resist it because of the “fear of rocking the boat”.

The winner of the 2015 edition of the BBC’s The Great British Bake Off competition suggested she would not allow make-up artists to treat her skin that way now.

“Early on, I’ve had magazine shoots and felt my skin was lighter (later), I’ve also had instances where I’ve sat in a make-up artist’s chair and they’ve visibly made my skin lighter,” the second-generation British Bangladeshi immigrant told The Mirror.

“Early on, I remember hearing a lot of tutting, like ‘oh I can’t get the right shade’ and then my skin being lighter in the pictures,” said the author and television presenter who featured in Debrett’s list of 500 most influential people in the UK.

Hussain, 37, said, “If somebody did that to me now, I would say, ‘Absolutely no way. That’s not okay.’ But back then I was scared to rock the boat. It would never happen with my make-up artist, who really knows my skin.”

The IT Cosmetics brand ambassador did not get into make-up until her late twenties “because I couldn’t ever find the right shade of foundation.”

“That might seem really small for lots of people but for those of us who cannot find a foundation colour, you feel really excluded. You feel like there’s an entire beauty industry that isn’t thinking about you, and that you almost don’t exist.”

The chef is also known as the host of the TV cookery series Nadiya’s British Food Adventure and Nadiya’s Family Favourites.

Hussain, whose father was a chef himself and owned an Indian restaurant, learnt basic cooking skills at school before making her culinary career.

The writer of Nadiya’s Kitchen – a collection of the recipes – also presented her own cooking programmes. She is also a columnist.

As her relative died of cancer, she recently said used food to unite the family.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Akshata Murty: The Indian first lady who loves the UK too
News
Sunak says he has been elected to fix ‘mistakes’ made by his predecessor
News
Hopes for India-UK FTA talks impetus with new PM Rishi Sunak
News
‘Obama moment for British Hindus’: UK Temple set up by Sunak’s grandfather on his top…
News
Lower blood sugar and high cholesterol with these super seeds
News
‘He will do his best for the people of the UK’: Infosys co-founder Murthy on…
News
Indians delight in Rishi Sunak’s rise to UK PM on Diwali
News
‘Queen of Botox’ cleared to work after probe
News
India, Pakistan on cusp of history to share pride as Sunak set to…
News
London Eye lights up to celebrate Diwali
News
Less than five hours of night sleep increase the risk of chronic diseases
News
Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye following attack, agent says
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW