Celebrities urge BAME communities to take the Covid-19 vaccine in new video

IN A new video celebrities team up to encourage the black, Asian and minority ethnic communities in the UK to save lives and take the Covid-19 vaccine.







The video titled ‘If You Could Save Someone’s Life…’ includes actors Adil Ray, Meera Syal, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Boman Irani, Asim Chaudhry, Shobna Gulati, Nina Wadia, Colin Salmon, cricketer Moeen Ali, presenters Konnie Huq, Ranvir Singh, comedian Romesh Ranganathan, mayor Sadiq Khan and more.

They have collaborated to independently write and produce a five minute video message which not only shares their heartfelt thoughts and advice on the vaccine, but also their personal experiences of the vaccine, with several family members having already received it.

According to a statement, the BAME communities in the UK have been subject to misleading information and confusing interpretations around the vaccine.







Adil Ray, who helped organise the video, said: “After taking part in the Stay At Home campaign last year, we felt that once again we had to do something to help. Unfortunately we are now fighting another pandemic – misinformation, where communities who are ignored are preyed upon and voices that endanger lives are amplified.

“Whilst these communities must accept some responsibility too, and take the vaccine to save lives, we all must do what we can and come together to fight this deadly virus. We hope this video can help dispel some of the myths and offer some encouragement for everyone to take the vaccine.”

Shobna Gulati said: “We will find our way through this, and be united once again with our friends and our families. All we have to do is take the vaccination. My sister’s had the vaccine and I’m really looking forward to when it’s my turn.”







The video was produced with advice and guidance from the NHS.

The UK is heading towards the horrible statistic of over 100,000 deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic this week.











