Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

5 brave women who called out Bollywood’s casting couch

From emails and fake auditions to shame tactics and power abuse, these women are finally saying no and making the industry listen.

casting couch

Shocking casting couch confessions that reveal how Bollywood exploitation has evolved

Instagram/surveenchawla/isha.sharvani/its_jamielever/saiyami/barkhasingh0308
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

You know what’s worse than silence? The kind of silence that sounds like applause. Applause for a director who’s known for "launching careers." Praise for a superstar who’s worshipped on-screen but whispers vile things off it. This is the silence that kept Bollywood’s casting couch culture alive for decades.

Forget the dance numbers and the dreamy close-ups. Strip away the sequins, and you often find something ugly festering in Bollywood's shadows. An ugly tradition that’s still thriving. It’s not new. It’s not gone.

But something is shifting.

   Bollywood begin to say no to powerful predatorsiStock

Not because some studio rolled out a policy or because men suddenly found a conscience. The shift is because women, real, working, talented women decided they were done keeping secrets. Not just for themselves, but for every other girl sitting in an autorickshaw on her way to a dodgy audition, thinking "Maybe this one will be different."

Let me tell you, these aren't gossip tidbits. These are stories of courage, shame, dignity, and rage. Here's what Bollywood didn’t expect: women who wouldn't just say no but say it out loud.


Surveen Chawla: The one who refused to break

Imagine this: You're married. You think you've earned some respect. Then, sitting in a director's office in Mumbai, discussing work, he lunges to kiss you. That was Surveen's reality. Not once, but multiple times. From being sexually harassed as a child to enduring repeated casting couch proposals, even after marriage, her journey is a full-blown testament to what women face in Indian cinema. She pushed him back. She shouted. She got out. But saying "no" cost her. Roles vanished. Opportunities dried up. She felt so filthy, so dirty just stepping outside her door, she almost quit acting altogether. That’s the price of dignity in this game.

 Surveen Chawla Surveen Chawla recounts a post-marriage assault that nearly made her quit the industryInstagram/surveenchawla


Isha Sharvani: The one who walked away

You know Isha; graceful, poised, electrifying on screen. Then a superstar, the kind of name that makes headlines. He looked at Isha Sharvani, a talented dancer and actress, and didn't see her skill. He saw an object. His demand was blunt, brutal: "Sleep with me." That’s it. No subtlety. Just the raw abuse of power. Isha didn't bargain. She didn't play the game. She packed her bags and walked straight out of Bollywood. The mental strain, the constant fear, it wasn't worth the spotlight. She chose peace over the poison.

 Isha Sharvani Isha Sharvani walked away from Bollywood after a superstar made an indecent demandInstagram/isha.sharvani


Jamie Lever: The industry kid who found out no one’s really safe

Think being a legend's kid buys you safety? Think again. Being Johnny Lever’s daughter didn’t shield Jamie. A man claiming to be an international director asked her to strip on camera for an audition. Jamie said no. Slammed that virtual door shut. Later, she realised it was pure blackmail bait. The shock wasn't just the request, it was realising her famous father's shadow meant nothing to these predators. The lesson was brutal: No one is safe. Not even the ones you think are untouchable. This industry eats its young.

 Jamie Lever Jamie Lever recounted the experience of realising how even being Johnny Lever’s daughter couldn’t shield herInstagram/its_jamielever


Barkha Singh: The one calling out exploitation in your inbox

Think the casting couch only happens in dimly lit offices? Think again. Barkha Singh, fresh off acclaim in Criminal Justice 4, opened her inbox. There it was: an email dangling a role in a South Indian film. The catch? A "compromise." Just like that. No meeting. No pretence. A cold, digital proposition reducing her talent to a transaction. It’s disgusting. It’s cowardly. And Barkha called it out. Loud and clear. This is the new age of coercion, digital and disguised. And Barkha made sure it didn’t stay hidden behind a screen.

 Barkha Singh Barkha Singh exposed digital casting couch tactics through a disturbing film offer emailInstagram/barkhasingh0308


Saiyami Kher: The one who saw the face of a female predator

Saiyami Kher was just 18, fresh into the Telugu scene, when a female agent leaned in. "You’ll have to compromise for roles." Compromise. A slick word for selling yourself. Saiyami refused. Flat out. But it stuck with her. Because exploitation isn’t always from men. And “support” doesn’t always come from women. Her story rips off another layer: Exploitation doesn't wear a gender.

 Saiyami Kher Saiyami Kher recalled being pressured by a female agent to compromise for roles early in her careerInstagram/saiyami


This isn’t a trend. It’s a reckoning

They tried to make the casting couch a norm. A rite of passage. Something you whispered about but never challenged. But these women, they shattered the mould. The old story was silence. The new story is these women writing their own endings. Resisting. Walking away. Calling it out. Setting boundaries. On their terms.

They are not anomalies. In fact, they’re the beginning of something bigger. And no, this isn't a happy ending. Because there isn’t one. Not yet.

Sure, there's talk of change since #MeToo. More awareness, maybe some awkward HR seminars. But Surveen nailed it: Fear has to become the predator's problem, not the prey's. We need actual teeth: enforced policies, unions with backbone, real legal consequences. Not just whispers of "time's up," but concrete action that makes the cost of harassment too damn high.

  What looks like a conversation can often carry unspoken threats in the world of castingiStock


This isn't about gossip. It’s the weight, the shame, and the words that cut deeper than offers.

This is the part where I should say "the industry is changing."

But is it?

Maybe. Slowly. Unevenly.

For every Surveen, there are a dozen others too scared to speak. For every Barkha, a hundred emails still land in inboxes daily. But something is undeniable now: the silence has lost its grip.

And that’s how revolutions begin.

Not with fireworks.

But with one woman saying “no.”

Then another.

Then another.

And suddenly, the whole system starts to sweat.

bollywood#metoosurveen chawlabarkha singhcasting couch

Related News

India’s billion-pound beef paradox
Contributed Post

India’s billion-pound beef paradox challenges its sacred Hindu values

Nitin Mehta
Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer after viral Coldplay clip
Business

Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer after viral Coldplay clip with CEO Andy Byron

NatWest
Business

NatWest profit rises 18 per cent, returns £750 million to shareholders

More For You

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals how Rajamouli uses scale as storytelling in SSMB 29

Instagram/therealprithvi

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares rare insight into Rajamouli’s vision for ‘SSMB 29’

Highlights:

  • SSMB 29 is an upcoming jungle adventure featuring Mahesh Babu, directed by S.S. Rajamouli
  • Prithviraj Sukumaran joins the cast alongside Priyanka Chopra
  • Sukumaran calls Rajamouli a master of “scale as canvas”
  • The actor also addressed trolling faced by Ibrahim Ali Khan in a separate interview

SSMB 29, the much-anticipated collaboration between Mahesh Babu and visionary director S.S. Rajamouli, continues to generate massive buzz across Indian cinema circles. The jungle-themed action adventure, currently in production, boasts a star-studded cast including Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, making it one of the biggest PAN-India spectacles in the works.

In a recent interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran offered a rare behind-the-scenes perspective on Rajamouli’s directorial style. “Scale can never be the story; it’s just the canvas,” the Malayalam superstar explained. “Rajamouli sir chooses large backdrops because he excels at telling a story through big, visual strokes.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Kamal Haasan praises Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu’s 'Maareesan

Kamal Haasan says Maareesan made him laugh and reflect as Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu return with bold new roles

Instagram/supergoodfilms/Getty Images

Kamal Haasan praises Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu’s 'Maareesan' as a rare Tamil film that dares to mix humour with social truth

Highlights:

  • Kamal Haasan praised Maareesan as a film that “dances between wit and depth” in a social media post.
  • The Tamil comedy thriller stars Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, directed by Sudheesh Sankar.
  • Kamal noted the film’s humour, emotional core, and commentary on societal issues.
  • Maareesan is set for theatrical release on 25 July 2025.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has given his stamp of approval to Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu’s upcoming Tamil film Maareesan, calling it a refreshing mix of comedy, social insight, and strong performances.

The highly anticipated comedy thriller, directed by Sudheesh Sankar and written by V Krishna Moorthy, is set to release in theatres this Friday. Kamal took to his X account to praise the film, describing it as the kind of cinema he naturally gravitates towards both as an audience member and a filmmaker.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom trailer drops on Dear Comrade anniversary, fans spot eerie parallels

​4 reasons Vijay Deverakonda’s 'Kingdom' is giving major 'Dear Comrade' déjà vu

As Dear Comrade turns six, fans are drawing comparisons with Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming biggie Kingdom (Saamraajya), and honestly? The parallels are hard to ignore. From intense roles to trailer release timing, here’s what’s got everyone talking.

 Vijay Deverakonda\u2019s Kingdom 6 years after Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda brings back the fire in Kingdom

Keep ReadingShow less
alice cooper

Alice Cooper reunites original band after 52 years with posthumous Glen Buxton track and new album ‘The Revenge of Alice Cooper’

Instagram/alicecooper/earmusic

Alice Cooper reunites band after 52 years for 'The Revenge of Alice Cooper' album release

Highlights:

  • Alice Cooper releases The Revenge of Alice Cooper on 25 July with original band members
  • First full studio album together since 1973’s Muscle of Love
  • Features a posthumous appearance by late guitarist Glen Buxton
  • Includes 16 tracks with lead singles Black Mamba and Wild Ones

Rock’s most theatrical villain is staging his most surprising resurrection yet. At 77, Alice Cooper has reunited with the original lineup of his namesake band for The Revenge of Alice Cooper, their first full studio album together since 1973. Released on 25 July, the album marks a powerful comeback that revives their signature ‘70s shock-rock sound while delivering fresh energy for longtime fans.

The new 16-track album reunites Cooper with surviving bandmates: rhythm guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith, in what many are calling a long-overdue return. Notably, the album also features a posthumous guitar solo by Glen Buxton, the band’s original lead guitarist who passed away in 1997.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ahaan Panday

Aditya Chopra praises Ahaan Panday for his patience and performance

Instagram/ahaanpandayy

Aditya Chopra calls Ahaan Panday the "new Ranveer Singh" as 'Saiyaara' crosses £9.2 million in four days

Highlights:

  • Saiyaara earns £1.9 million (₹21 crore) on Day 1, becomes Mohit Suri’s biggest opener
  • Ahaan Panday’s loyalty impresses Aditya Chopra, drawing comparisons to Ranveer Singh
  • The actor waited years to debut under YRF despite other offers
  • Ahaan is set to star in two more YRF films, including an upcoming action project

Ahaan Panday is off to a flying start with Saiyaara, which opened on 18 July with a remarkable £1.9 million (₹21 crore) collection on Day 1. Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and directed by Mohit Suri, the film has positioned Ahaan as a promising new face in Bollywood. His patience and commitment to YRF reportedly impressed producer Aditya Chopra so deeply that insiders now claim he sees Ahaan as the “new Ranveer Singh” within the studio.

 Ahaan Panday Ahaan Panday earns Aditya Chopra’s trust with Saiyaara, called the ‘new Ranveer Singh’ by YRF insidersInstagram/ahaanpandayy

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc