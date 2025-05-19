Anu Aggarwal defends casting couch in Bollywood, says everyone should use their "potential"

Anu Aggarwal, best known for her iconic role in the 90s film Aashiqui, recently stirred controversy with her comments on the casting couch in Bollywood. In a recent interview, she questioned why the issue is treated as a big deal, sparking a mix of reactions from the public and industry insiders.

During the interview, Anu expressed that the casting couch is not exclusive to the film industry, arguing that similar dynamics exist in various professional settings like corporate offices and banks. She questioned why people act surprised or outraged when it comes to the film industry, saying, “Why are we pretending? Where does it not exist?” Anu asserted that relationships between men and women have existed throughout human history, suggesting that such interactions are often part of life.

She also reflected on her own journey in Bollywood, clarifying that despite maintaining close relationships with her directors, including Mahesh Bhatt, she had never faced a casting couch situation. According to Anu, the real issue lies not in the existence of such situations but in failing to use one’s potential. “If you didn’t make it, what’s wrong with that? Not using your potential is what’s truly wrong,” she stated.

Anu’s remarks have sparked debates on social media, with many questioning the implications of normalising the casting couch. Some critics argue that equating consensual relationships with exploitative situations is problematic, as it overlooks the power imbalance and coercion often involved. Others feel that Anu’s comments reflect a dated mindset that fails to address the actual problem of abuse and manipulation within the entertainment industry.





As Bollywood continues to grapple with issues of exploitation and power dynamics, many believe that public figures should be more cautious about how they address such sensitive topics. Defending or downplaying the casting couch not only risks normalising inappropriate behaviour but also undermines the courage of those who have come forward with their stories.

Anu Aggarwal’s statements have undoubtedly sparked conversations about ethics and power in Bollywood. While some appreciate her honesty and refusal to sugarcoat, others believe her perspective fails to acknowledge the harsh realities faced by many aspiring actors. The debate around her remarks also highlights the larger issues of the ongoing struggles to create safer and more respectful workplaces within the film industry.