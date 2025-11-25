Cardi B celebrates fourth child with gold umbilical cord pendant and unusual postpartum mementos

Highlights:

Rapper celebrates birth of first child with Stefon Diggs in a truly unique way

Heart-shaped gold pendant made from umbilical cord

Mommy Made Encapsulation handled the custom keepsake

Placenta print and capsules also created for Cardi

Fans divided over unusual post-birth celebration

Cardi B just found a new way to mark motherhood. After welcoming her fourth baby on 4 November, her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs, the rapper turned a piece of her umbilical cord into a gold heart pendant. The custom piece was created by Mommy Made Encapsulation, a company specialising in keepsakes that preserve parts of birth experiences.

Cardi B creates gold umbilical cord pendant for newborn and internet can’t decide Instagram/mommymadeencapsulation/iamcardib





Why Cardi B umbilical cord keepsake caught attention

The process was shared on Instagram by the company. The cord was shaped into a heart, dehydrated, then dipped in gold chrome. “Where her journey started turned into a keepsake she’ll treasure forever,” wrote Juliane Marie Corona, owner of Mommy Made Encapsulation. “The umbilical cord is the very first connection between a mother and her baby.”

The pendant is not the only item Cardi B had made. She also opted for a placenta print and had part of the placenta converted into capsules. The keepsakes reportedly cost around £485 in total. Fans had mixed reactions online, some praising the idea, others questioning the necessity.





How fans reacted to Cardi B umbilical cord idea

Instagram lit up after the post. One fan commented, “I wish they had this around when I had my babies. I would have done the same.” Another replied, “I do not get it, the baby is the keepsake. Throw the rest away!” Cardi has not responded directly to the chatter, focusing instead on sharing the first glimpses of her newborn son.





What the new addition means for Cardi B

The little one joins siblings Kulture, Wave, and Blossom, whom Cardi shares with ex-husband Offset. Diggs, 31, is also dad to two daughters, Nova and Charliee. Cardi confirmed her pregnancy in a September CBS Mornings interview, saying she wanted to share news “on my own time.”

On 19 November, Cardi shared a series of photos of the baby in a New England Patriots onesie, paying tribute to Diggs’ NFL team. She captioned the post, “11/4.”





What is next for Cardi B

For Cardi, this is a new chapter in life and music. She posted about bringing a new album into the world alongside her newborn. “A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me,” she wrote.