Car crash in Ireland kills two Indian students, two hospitalised

TWO Indian students in their 20s died, and two others were seriously injured after their car crashed into a tree in County Carlow, Ireland, early on Friday, Irish police said.
The deceased, Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Chithoori Bhargav, were pronounced dead at the scene. The two others, a man and a woman, were taken to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The Indian Embassy in Dublin expressed condolences. “Embassy of India in Dublin conveys its deepest condolences on the sad demise of two Indian nationals Mr Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Mr Chithoori Bhargav in a car accident in Co. Carlow,” it said in a statement on social media.
“The Embassy team is in touch with the family and friends of the deceased and also extending all possible support and assistance to two Indian nationals injured in the accident,” it added.
Superintendent Anthony Farrell from Carlow Garda station said the accident involved a black Audi A6. “A black Audi A6 was travelling towards Carlow town when it traversed the road and hit a tree at Graiguenaspiddoge,” he said.
“The car is believed to have travelled from the direction of the Mount Leinster area, through Fenagh and on to Carlow… All of those in the car are part of our Indian community living together in Carlow town. Our sincere sympathies are extended to the community at this time,” he added.
He also urged people to refrain from sharing images of the crash online. “Gardaí are aware of a number of images being posted on social media following the collision. It is not helpful to the Garda investigation but, more importantly, to a family and friends who are mourning the loss of a loved one. I would ask those people to take the images down immediately,” he said.
According to The Irish Times, the four friends had been living together in Carlow and had recently completed their studies at South East Technological University (SETU). One of them was reportedly working at the pharmaceutical company MSD.
A fundraiser to support funeral costs and related expenses raised over €25,000 within 24 hours.
Organiser Venkat Vuppala wrote in an online post: “We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Bhargav Chitturi and Suresh Cherukuri. It is with great sorrow that we announce the tragic car accident on 31st January in Carlow, that claimed the lives of these two Indian students from SETU Carlow.
“In this challenging period, we aim to unite in support of their families to help cover funeral costs and other financial challenges they may encounter.”
Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin, speaking in Cork, said he was “shocked” by the news of the crash.
