Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Car crash in Ireland kills two Indian students, two hospitalised

Indian-students-Ireland

The deceased, Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Chithoori Bhargav, were pronounced dead at the scene. (Photo: X/@allaboutcarlow)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 03, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

TWO Indian students in their 20s died, and two others were seriously injured after their car crashed into a tree in County Carlow, Ireland, early on Friday, Irish police said.

The deceased, Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Chithoori Bhargav, were pronounced dead at the scene. The two others, a man and a woman, were taken to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Indian Embassy in Dublin expressed condolences. “Embassy of India in Dublin conveys its deepest condolences on the sad demise of two Indian nationals Mr Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Mr Chithoori Bhargav in a car accident in Co. Carlow,” it said in a statement on social media.

“The Embassy team is in touch with the family and friends of the deceased and also extending all possible support and assistance to two Indian nationals injured in the accident,” it added.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell from Carlow Garda station said the accident involved a black Audi A6. “A black Audi A6 was travelling towards Carlow town when it traversed the road and hit a tree at Graiguenaspiddoge,” he said.

“The car is believed to have travelled from the direction of the Mount Leinster area, through Fenagh and on to Carlow… All of those in the car are part of our Indian community living together in Carlow town. Our sincere sympathies are extended to the community at this time,” he added.

He also urged people to refrain from sharing images of the crash online. “Gardaí are aware of a number of images being posted on social media following the collision. It is not helpful to the Garda investigation but, more importantly, to a family and friends who are mourning the loss of a loved one. I would ask those people to take the images down immediately,” he said.

According to The Irish Times, the four friends had been living together in Carlow and had recently completed their studies at South East Technological University (SETU). One of them was reportedly working at the pharmaceutical company MSD.

A fundraiser to support funeral costs and related expenses raised over €25,000 within 24 hours.

Organiser Venkat Vuppala wrote in an online post: “We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Bhargav Chitturi and Suresh Cherukuri. It is with great sorrow that we announce the tragic car accident on 31st January in Carlow, that claimed the lives of these two Indian students from SETU Carlow.

“In this challenging period, we aim to unite in support of their families to help cover funeral costs and other financial challenges they may encounter.”

Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin, speaking in Cork, said he was “shocked” by the news of the crash.

(With inputs from PTI)

car crashcar crash in irelandcounty carlowindian embassyindian studentsirelandirish police

Related News

chai-point-kumbh
News

Robotic tea machines serve chai to millions at Maha Kumbh Mela

Top 10 performances of Pawan Chopra
Top lists

Top 10 performances of Pawan Chopra

Eastern Eye

More For You

Starmer-Getty

Starmer will also meet Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer becomes first UK prime minister to attend EU meeting since Brexit

KEIR STARMER is visiting Brussels to join a meeting of European Union leaders, making him the first British prime minister to do so since Brexit.

The talks will focus on defence, security cooperation, and trade. Starmer will also meet Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nirmala-Sitharaman-Reuters

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the annual budget on Saturday, February 1. (Photo: Reuters)

Key points from India's 2025 budget

INDIA will focus on increasing the spending power of its middle class, encouraging private investment, and promoting inclusive development, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday while presenting the annual budget.

Sitharaman said the budget for 2025-26 includes measures for the poor, youth, farmers, and women. She also highlighted "transformative reforms in taxation."

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer seeks strong protections for military base in Chagos deal

Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a meeting with business leaders on January 28, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Benjamin Cremel - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Starmer seeks strong protections for military base in Chagos deal

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer and his Mauritian counterpart Navin Ramgoolam on Friday (31) spoke directly for the first time about the Chagos Islands deal, Starmer's office said.

Britain and its former colony reached a deal last October to hand back Chagos -- which it kept control of after Mauritius gained independence in the 1960s -- provided a UK-US military base remains on the largest island, Diego Garcia.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tommy Robinson supporters and anti-racism groups to face off

Supporters of Tommy Robinson carry a banner in Parliament Square. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tommy Robinson supporters and anti-racism groups to face off

PROTESTERS supporting far-right activist Tommy Robinson and anti-racism campaigners will gather in central London on Saturday (1), with police deploying extra officers to maintain order and prevent clashes.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is serving an 18-month prison sentence for breaching a High Court injunction. His supporters, rallying under the banners "Stop the Isolation" and "Unite the Kingdom," will assemble near Waterloo Station from midday before marching to Whitehall.

Keep ReadingShow less
What’s next for Rishi Sunak? From Downing Street to a new mission

Rishi Sunak with Akshata Murty

What’s next for Rishi Sunak? From Downing Street to a new mission

NOW that he has been prime minister, what next for Rishi Sunak?

His wife, Akshata Murty, dropped a hint when she was interviewed along with her mother, Sudha Murty, for the long-running Relative Values slot in the Sunday Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc