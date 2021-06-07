Website Logo
  • Monday, June 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 349,186
Total Cases 28,909,975
Today's Fatalities 2,427
Today's Cases 100,636
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 349,186
Total Cases 28,909,975
Today's Fatalities 2,427
Today's Cases 100,636

Business

Canary Wharf eyes bright future under new boss

Clifford Chance’s headquarters in Canary Wharf, London

By: ShilpaSharma

THE developer of the largest urban regeneration projects in Europe, Canary Wharf is all set to start a new chapter under the leadership of its new chief executive Shoji Khan.

Khan, 55, is taking over the running of Canary Wharf Group at a crucial time after the company saw a decline in demand from financial institutions for glass and steel towers with large floor spaces, The Sunday Times said.

The developer owns 128-acre commercial and business estate in east London. Before the pandemic, it was the principal workplace for about 120,000 people in corporate headquarters including those of JP Morgan, Citigroup and KPMG.

However, with the government’s guidance to work from home, only 15-20 per cent of the capacity is being utilised at present.

According to Canary Wharf, the answer is to create a 24-7 district where people “live, work and play”.

“The cities that are flourishing now are where you have people that can live and work in that same community, in the same general area. As you start thinking about the future — sustainability, impact on the planet, lowering your carbon footprint — I think people are going to look at that,” Khan said.

He hopes to attract businesses from the growing life sciences and health sectors, as well as completing a cluster of Canary Wharf’s first residential buildings and opening new hospitality venues, including Mercato Metropolitano, the Italian food market.

He is also enthusiastic about the site’s recently opened Amazon Fresh store.

Khan sees the potential for it to become the home of UK plc, as the estate offers a range of prices in its first residential towers. The tower offers luxury flats for sale, rental accommodation and more affordable properties.

He feels it would be affordable for people on annual salaries of £60,000 or less.

He joined the company in October 2019 and seems to be following the footsteps of another American, Michael von Clemm, who was the first to envisage a global financial district in east London and won the support of Margaret Thatcher’s government.

Khan expects the government to provide incentives to businesses to invest and further clarity over a post-Brexit deal on financial services.

He is preceded by Sir George Iacobescu, 75, the visionary who has driven the creation of the commercial district for more than 30 years. The group has net assets of about £4.8 billion and substantial reserves.

Next month, Iacobescu will hand over direct responsibility for development and construction. He will take the role of chairman of Canary Wharf and plans to focus on strategic guidance and representing the company to outside stakeholders, including the government and prospective new tenants and business partners.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
Luxury flats in Old War Office, London goes on sale this week
Business
Experts say India may benefit from global minimum corporate tax pact
Business
China’s exports surge as US, other markets recover from pandemic
INDIA
Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, builds own underwater cable network to meet India’s surging data…
Business
Antigua police ‘probing Choksi’s abduction’
HEADLINE STORY
Rishi Sunak Hails ‘historic’ G7 Global Tax Agreement
Business
Finance ministers from G7 group confident of striking tax deal
Business
Bangladesh government announces hefty allocation for 10 mega projects in Budget 2021-22
Business
Tesco employees win equal pay dispute
INTERNATIONAL
South Africa seeks Interpol’s help to execute arrest warrants against Guptas
Business
B&M annual profit surges to £525.4 million, Brexit red tape remains a concern
INDIA
India’s central bank keeps interest rates at record lows as it focuses on…
Eastern Eye

Videos

#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…
Sherni Trailer Review | Vidya Balan | Amit Masurkar |…
Jagame Thandhiram Trailer Review | Dhanush | Aishwarya Lekshmi |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Bhumi Pednekar to reteam with Akshay Kumar for Raksha Bandhan
Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria to jet off to Russia…
Manoj Bajpayee thrilled with the resounding response to The Family…
Sunil Grover on departing from his long-held image of a…
Nod for film and TV shoots in Mumbai if daily…
Sabeena Syed set to lead Hum TV’s upcoming show Yun…