10 best canal holidays in Britain for summer 2025

Canal holidays offer an unhurried way to see the British countryside

Best canal routes

Scenic summer experience

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 07, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
With record numbers choosing narrowboats over airports, canal holidays are enjoying a resurgence in Britain. Whether it's a leisurely week along the Llangollen or a weekend loop through the Midlands, the UK’s canal network offers a peaceful, scenic alternative to crowded beaches or city breaks. Here are 10 of the best canal routes to explore this summer.

1. Llangollen Canal, Wales to Shropshire


This picturesque route winds from Llangollen in Wales to the English market town of Whitchurch. The highlight is the spectacular Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where boats cross a 38-metre-high cast-iron trough. Along the way, travellers pass through verdant countryside, charming villages, and the Horseshoe Falls. It’s one of the most photographed waterways in Britain.

2. Caldon Canal, Staffordshire


Often described as a hidden gem, the Caldon Canal runs 18 miles from Stoke-on-Trent to Froghall in the Staffordshire Moorlands. Its peaceful waters take in industrial heritage, steep wooded valleys, and the remote Churnet Valley. It’s a quieter option ideal for wildlife spotting and exploring lesser-known parts of the Peak District.

3. Kennet & Avon Canal, Bath to Reading

Best canal routesNatural beauty and architectural splendourGetty


 Linking the River Thames with the River Avon, this 87-mile stretch offers a blend of natural beauty and architectural splendour. Cruisers can pass through the city of Bath, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, before navigating rural Wiltshire and Berkshire. The Caen Hill Locks—a flight of 29 locks in Devizes—are a particular highlight.

4. Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal, South Wales


 Running through the Brecon Beacons National Park, this 35-mile canal is ideal for a short break. With no locks along the central stretch, it's perfect for beginners. Travellers enjoy views of the Black Mountains, quiet towpaths, and welcoming canal-side pubs.

5. Shropshire Union Canal, North West England


 Stretching from Wolverhampton to Ellesmere Port, the “Shroppie” offers a mixture of rural scenery and industrial heritage. Its straight engineering and deep cuttings make for easy cruising. Highlights include the historic town of Chester, with its Roman walls and timber-framed buildings.

6. Avon Ring, Midlands


 For more experienced boaters, the 109-mile Avon Ring loops through Worcestershire and Warwickshire, taking in the rivers Avon and Severn, and parts of the Worcester and Birmingham canals. The route passes Stratford-upon-Avon—Shakespeare’s birthplace—making it ideal for culture enthusiasts. It includes over 130 locks and requires 10–14 days to complete.

7. Leeds & Liverpool Canal, Northern England


 Britain’s longest single canal, the Leeds & Liverpool runs for 127 miles through Yorkshire and Lancashire. Offering striking contrasts—from the Pennine hills to the cityscapes of Leeds and Liverpool—it’s a journey through the industrial North. The Bingley Five Rise Locks are a notable engineering feature.

8. Oxford Canal, Oxfordshire to Coventry


 A tranquil, winding route that takes in rolling countryside, sleepy villages, and waterside pubs. The South Oxford section, between Oxford and Banbury, is especially popular for its gentle pace and scenic surroundings. It's well-suited to first-time narrowboaters or weekend breaks.

9. Lancaster Canal, North West England

Best canal routesPeaceful waters and stone-built aqueductsLancaster Canal Trust


 This lock-free canal is perfect for relaxed cruising. It runs from Preston to Kendal, with views of the Pennines and Morecambe Bay. Part of the northern stretch is currently unnavigable, but the southern section still offers peaceful waters and stone-built aqueducts. The Glasson Branch connects the canal to the sea.

10. Grand Union Canal, London to Birmingham


 As the main line between England’s capital and second city, the Grand Union is rich in both history and variety. Boaters can explore the Chiltern Hills, picturesque villages like Stoke Bruerne, and urban areas like Milton Keynes. It’s a long route but can be broken into manageable sections for shorter holidays.

A Summer Alternative


 With staycations continuing to appeal, canal holidays offer an unhurried way to see the British countryside. Whether it’s a short trip or a full fortnight afloat, the UK's waterways provide a slower, more scenic summer experience—no passport required.

