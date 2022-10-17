Camilla might not wear Kohinoor to King Charles III’s coronation

The Kohinoor was with Queen Elizabeth II until she breathed her last and it has now been passed on to Camilla as she is the Queen Consort now.

FILE PHOTO: The Queen Mother’s crown bearing the Koh”i”noor diamond lies on the coffin of the Queen Mother April 5, 2002 as her ceremonial procession makes its way down the Mall in London. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

King Charles III took over the reins of the British Monarchy after the Queen’s demise last month. His coronation ceremony will be held on May 6, as per the official statement of Buckingham Palace.

One question, however, that has garnered the most attention is whether Queen Consort Camilla will wear the Kohinoor. According to a Page Six report, Camilla might opt out of wearing the controversial crown as it may cause an international upset.

According to experts’ opinions on Page Six, Kohinoor is unlikely to be seen at the ceremony.

The crown in question was worn by the Queen Mother at her coronation with husband King George VI in 1937.

Kohinoor often touted as the most precious diamond in the World weighs around 105.6 carats. The diamond was found in India in the 14th century. If we go by the history of the diamond, the precious diamond was found in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh during the reign of the Kaaktiya Dynasty.

It was used as one eye of the deity in a Hindu temple in Warangal after which Malik Kafoor (Alauddin Khilji’s General) looted it. After being passed on to the many rulers of the Mughal Empire, Sikh Maharaja Ranjit Singh possessed it in Lahore, post which he came to Punjab.

The diamond was given to Queen Victoria in 1849 following the annexation of Punjab during Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s son Dileep Singh’s rule.

The Kohinoor diamond is currently set in the Queen’s crown, stored in the Tower of London’s Jewel House and is accessible to the public.

(ANI)